Police Officer Fired After He Suggested Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Should Be Shot

A police officer in Louisiana who last week took to Facebook to seemingly suggest that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez be shot has been fired, The Daily Beast reported Monday.

Gretna City Police Chief Arthur Lawson said Monday that Charles Rispoli, who had been a police officer in the Louisiana police department since 2005, had just finished training in dealing with racial biases that intended to prevent this type of post from happening, per WDSU.

“I’m very surprised particularly all of the effort we put into training our officers not to put themselves or put this department into these types of situations,” Lawson said per WDSU.

Lawson said that the police force would look into further classes and training to make sure that an incident like this does not happen again in the future.

“This vile idiot needs a round… and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve,” Rispoli wrote about the freshman congresswoman, implying that someone should shoot Ocasio-Cortez, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Rispoli’s sentiments were attached alongside a link to a fake news article that claimed the Democrat congresswoman from New York said the government paid soldiers too highly. As The Inquistr notes, Ocasio-Cortez never made any such comments, and the comment was originally linked back to a satirical commentary website.

Another police officer who liked Rispoli’s Facebook post was also fired, per WDSU.

The officer’s Facebook post and firing comes at a time when all eyes are on Ocasio-Cortez, as the first-term congresswoman has been feuding with the President in recent weeks. In a tweet last Sunday, Trump told Ocasio-Cortez and other members of a “squad” of freshman congresswoman to “go home” to their ancestral countries. Ocasio-Cortez is a U.S. citizen and was born in the United States.

This isn’t the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has received unkind comments on the social media website. Earlier this month, a ProPublica investigation found that a Facebook group, which contained 9,500 current border patrol agents, included posts that targeted her.

One of the posts showed an illustration of President Trump directing Ocasio-Cortez toward his crotch. Another depicted the congresswoman engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Members of the Facebook group often poked fun at migrants and suggested that the news media’s reporting on the agency was fake, per The Inquistr.

Ocasio-Cortez later would call out the group during congressional testimony by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, calling the culture of the border patrol agency “dehumanizing,” per Refinery29.