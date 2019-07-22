Gwen Stefani Shows Off Lean Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes On Stage With Blake Shelton Amid Annulment Drama

Gwen Stefani surprised fans on stage with beau Blake Shelton.

During Blake Shelton’s July 21 concert, girlfriend Gwen Stefani surprised fans by performing a duet with her beau, reports Hollywood Life. The stunning blonde hopped up on stage at the California Midstate Fair in a black tank top, Daisy Dukes, and sexy fishnets. Her long, lean legs were on full display. The 49-year-old finished off her look with a beautiful kimono, gold jewelry, and white leather boots embroidered with cacti. Gwen looked like a rock goddess in her fabulous country-inspired outfit.

The adorable couple sweetly sang “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.”

Fans were delighted by the surprise duet. Many took to Twitter to share their excitement.

“Blake Shelton concert was awesome. So excited to see Gwen Stefani come out & do a duet together. Fun, fun, fun!!!!” wrote a Twitter user.

Blake and Gwen seemed to be totally in love. A week ago, the mother of three shared a cute pic of the pair locking lips on her Instagram story.

However, the couple’s fairytale romance may be in jeopardy due to Gwen’s ex.

Earlier this month, Radar Online reported the former No Doubt singer applied to have her 13-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled. The couple divorced in 2016.

The 49-year-old is dedicated to her faith and is reportedly desperate to marry Blake in a Catholic church. The “Hollaback Girl” singer is well aware she needs an annulment for that to be possible.

Unfortunately for Gwen, her former husband is reportedly refusing to give in to her demands.

“The church cannot condone a marriage after a divorce — unless the marriage isn’t recognized in the first place,” explained an insider, “and Gavin refuses to say their marriage never existed… Gavin is refusing to play ball.”

According to the source, the church contacted Gavin after his ex-wife formerly petitioned to have their marriage annulled. The rocker was less than pleased with the information.

“Gavin isn’t going to pretend he wasn’t married just because it makes Gwen’s life easier,” said the source. “He thinks it’s wrong and stupid. He isn’t going to let Gwen sweep their marriage under the rug.”

The source notes the pair’s children Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, have been caught in the crosshairs of this messy battle.

Blake, who has not converted to the Catholic faith, reportedly does not care whether or not he gets married in the church. However, Radar Online asserts he does want his lady to be happy and would like the situation to be resolved.