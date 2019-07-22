Kendall Jenner’s Stunning New Instagram Post Just Racked Up Over 3 Million Likes Within Hours Of Going Live

Like almost everything that she posts on social media, Kendall Jenner’s most recent Instagram share is garnering a ton of attention.

As fans of the black-haired beauty know, Kendall is wildly popular on social media like her four sisters. The model boasts a following of over 114 million-plus fans, and with almost each and every image that she shares, the likes soar into the millions. In the most recent photo that was shared with her legion of fans, Jenner posted not one, but two nearly-identical photos.

In the top photo, the model appears front and center and is only photographed from the shoulders up. Jenner’s stunning face is the focal point of the image, and it’s done up in beautiful makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipgloss, and eyeshadow. She wears her long, dark locks slicked back for the snapshot, completing her look with a pair of dangly silver earrings.

The photo just below is very similar to the first and it just appears to be taken from an angle that is a little further back. Since the post went live on her account less than four hours ago, the model’s fans have gone absolutely crazy for it, giving it over 3 million likes, in addition to 10,000-plus comments.

While most fans commented on the photo to let Jenner know that they’re huge fans of hers, countless others couldn’t help but rave about her beauty. A few others just left comments with different emoji including the heart and flame.

“Not fair, you look so good,” one follower gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

“Luv me sum u [sic],” another gushed with a series of emoji.

“PERFECTION,” one more fan chimed in.

Loading...

Over the past few weeks, Jenner has been sharing a number of photos from different spreads on social media, and her fans are absolutely loving in. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model showed off her stems in another stunning photo. In the snapshot, Jenner struck a pose in a white room with a window that overlooks the city just behind her. The 23-year-old was photographed sitting on a tiny white barstool, putting on a leggy display with her long and lean legs up to her chest. Along with a pair of tiny jean shorts, Jenner rocked what appears to be a cropped jean jacket for the all-denim look. Jenner touched her manicured hands to her feet, crouching over and posing.

This post also earned Jenner plenty of attention with over 4 million likes, in addition to 23,000-plus comments.