Kylie Jenner Gets Naked & Oiled-Up Under Netting, Instagram Literally Can’t Cope

Kylie Jenner has thrown Instagram another sensational update. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the platform earlier today to promote her 2019-launched beauty brand Kylie Skin. The 21-year-old appears to have put her all into promoting the pink and white-packaged products. Fans following the star’s account will be familiar with the “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” that whisked Kylie and her pals off to Turks and Caicos recently for a little R&R and brand plugging.

Kylie’s photo today showed her sitting on a floor and looking downwards with her eyes closed. The mother of one seemed to have shown exactly what her Kylie Skin brand is out to promote – perfect skin. Kylie’s sizzling body was on full show via a barely-there look from woven crystal netting – Kylie was fully naked under the minimal layer. The star’s modesty was protected, though. Whether Kylie had applied her brand’s lotion or suntanning oil wasn’t clarified, but the sexy body on show definitely seemed oiled-up.

A cleavage-centric Instagram update from a near-naked A-Lister isn’t going to go unnoticed. If anything, it would appear that Instagram isn’t coping with the California native’s latest post. Kylie’s image of herself posing with a Kylie Skin bottle had racked up over 1 million likes within just one hour of going live.

“This is amazing,” one fan wrote.

“I love you,” another said.

A reply quickly came in from Kylie’s now-famous super-fan Johnny Cyrus. Johnny is known for popping his head into the comments section to Kylie’s posts within minutes of them going live. He wrote that Kylie Skin Body Lotion is his “favorite.”

The buzz around Kylie seems never-ending, multi-faceted, and nothing short of explosive. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner is now the richest of her sisters with a net worth of $1 billion that made major headlines earlier this year. As Forbes reports, Kylie is the world’s youngest billionaire. The bulk of this star’s wealth largely appears to stem from her 2015-launched cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Elsewhere, Kylie makes headlines for her role as a mother. Together with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie is a parent to 1-year-old Stormi Webster. This popular toddler regularly appears on her mother’s Instagram. Fans seem pumped to see Kylie and Travis announce an engagement, but no affirmative statement has been made by the couple.

Kylie also comes as one of Instagram’s most powerful faces. With 141 million followers, the star has an immensely influential grip on the platform. She’s also a pro at using it to promote her merchandise. Today appears to have proven just one such occasion.