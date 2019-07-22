Brandi Glanville Says She Doesn’t Enjoy ‘Confrontation Or Fighting’ Amid Rumors Of A ‘RHOBH’ Return

Brandi Glanville may not be as dramatic as she once seemed.

Brandi Glanville recently shared a tweet in which she admitted that she isn’t as dramatic as she used to be.

Years after leaving her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the mother of two took to her Twitter page to assure fans that despite her past persona, she does not enjoy “confrontation or fighting.”

“Regardless of what anyone might think I do not enjoy confrontation or fighting, I just tell the truth and its the way that people react That can’t handle the truth that causes the drama,” she explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Glanville was known for stirring the pot during her years-long career on the show and was ultimately ousted by her co-stars due to her controversial behavior. That said, she made her triumphant return to the series in 2018 for Season 9 after filming a dinner date with new cast member Denise Richards.

Now, after her nemesis Lisa Vanderpump announced in June that she will no longer be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans are wondering if Glanville will be tapped for a full-time return for the show’s upcoming 10th season, which is expected to begin sometime in the coming weeks.

In June, the Celebrity Insider shared a report in which they questioned readers about Glanville potentially plotting a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return on the heels of Vanderpump’s exit from the show. As the outlet explained, Glanville’s cameo role on Season 9 has helped prompt rumors of a possible full-time comeback.

On Glanville’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 weeks ago, she admitted to feeling as if she’d been punished by Vanderpump after their falling out years ago. As fans will recall, the former friends ended their friendship during the time Glanville was appearing on the show in a full-time role amid Glanville’s claims of potential manipulation by the restaurant maven.

“I spent the past three years being punished for crossing her. She really, in her head, does nothing wrong,” Glanville told Richards on the show.

Glanville then told Richards, who joined the show for Season 9 last year, that Vanderpump was likely behind the Puppy Date drama surrounding Dorit Kemsley and the adopted dog who ended up at a shelter because “whatever she wants out there, she gets out there.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is currently airing on Bravo TV on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.