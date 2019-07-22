‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Pert Booty And Shapely Thighs In Skintight Ensemble

Yanet Garcia has a stunning figure, and she isn’t afraid to flaunt it. The 28-year-old Mexican stunner takes weather reporting to entirely new levels with the sultry style she has developed, and she has done it in part by embracing the insane physique that she knows raises temperatures among her viewers and fans.

It looks as if Garcia was feeling a bit saucy and flirty on Monday based on her latest Instagram post. She shared a shot showing her in an outfit she has actually worn in a couple of previous posts, but her fans loved this new angle of the repeat look all the same.

The outfit that Garcia seems to love so much is a tight-fitting two-piece set that appears to have a snakeskin print. The curve-hugging pants and snug top with spaghetti straps leave little to the imagination, which tends to be just the way Yanet likes it.

In this latest pose, Yanet is smiling toward the camera as she flaunts the curves of her infamous booty. Garcia’s long, chestnut locks are cascading down her back and over part of her face in gorgeous waves, and she is wearing silver hoop earrings.

Garcia has an impressive 10.7 million followers on Instagram, and this particular outfit has repeatedly sparked a big response. In this case, nearly 125,000 of Yanet’s fans liked this post in the first hour it was live on her page.

In addition, almost 500 followers commented, and the consensus was that Garcia was absolutely on fire with this look. In fact, it appears that Yanet’s supporters were so taken with the body-hugging outfit and sultry curves that many of them were left speechless and relied solely on emoji to get their point across.

As The Inquisitr shared last month, Garcia drove her followers wild when she posted a video while wearing this outfit. She performed a sexy walk and blew fans a kiss in a short video clip that raked in nearly 365,000 likes and 2 million views.

Loading...

Garcia works hard for her enviable physique, and she regularly shares workout tips with her fans. The Inquisitr recently showed just that when Yanet gave fans a glimpse at how she can still rock her workout when she’s not near a gym.

Yanet Garcia never intended to become the world’s hottest weather girl. Despite that, the Mexican bombshell has taken the title and run with it, setting Instagram on fire regularly as she rocks flattering outfits like this that showcase her curvy derriere and jaw-dropping figure.