‘Orange Is The New Black’ Spoilers Answer What Happens To Piper & Other Tidbits In Season 7

On July 26, Orange Is The New Black will air its final season of 13 episodes on Netflix. The feisty prison show, a comedically dramatic blockbuster, has been popular on the streaming service since July 11, 2013, the first day of OITNB‘s release. Because binging is an option for this ground-breaking show, rabid viewers quickly became attached to its diverse cast of characters.

Among them, the central character — Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) — was granted an early release at the end of Season 6. She was shown getting a taste for how it has been to live on the outside as the new season’s trailer began.

Piper didn’t seem all that thrilled with her freedom, especially because she continued to be scrutinized, not unlike when she was behind bars. She was constantly blood-tested for drugs while struggling with a pile of paperwork. Also, as she practiced hitting a bullseye with a bow and arrow, the ex-con was asked if she was allowed to hold a weapon now that she was out of prison.

Piper talked about her troubles in the OITNB trailer.

“I’m trying to get back on my feet. Now, this is my life.”

Also in the official trailer, Piper was seen visiting her new wife, Alex Vause (Laura Prepon). The lovers were kept physically apart during the visit, so the only intimacy the couple could enjoy was to allow their hands to meet each other’s from either side of a thick glass barrier.

Meanwhile, Taystee (Danielle Brooks) waxed poetic at the top of the nearly two-and-a-half minute trailer.

“Life likes to test you and when you make a bad choice, living with what you’ve done can be its own punishment.”

After her trial, which she unfairly lost, Taystee returned to Litchfield’s maximum security prison. She was given life for the second-degree murder of corrections officer Desi Piscatella (Brad William Henke) — a murder she didn’t commit. During the proceedings, Cindy Hayes (Adrienne Moore) metaphorically stabbed her good friend in the back so deeply by lying that Taystee lost her case.

As a result, Taystee and Cindy looked as if they were going to have it out with each other as the new season starts.

The trailer also teased the sad return of Blanca Flores (Laura Gomez). The Latina is back behind bars after being sent to an immigration detention center following her few minutes of freedom enjoyed last season.

Red (Kate Mulgrew) was also pictured, pinching inmate Nicky Nichols (Natasha Lyonne) on the cheek while stating, “That’s my good girl.”

A very pregnant Lorna Morello (Yael Stone) honed in on the conversation. Apparently, she didn’t lose her baby as was suspected at the end of Season 6 when she started bleeding profusely.

In a lighter moment, Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) asked Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) what she wants. Her eyes light up as she says, “Ice cream — and justice.”

As for the ending, a huge spoiler came from an online source, who happened upon an OITNB script. He spilled what happens at the end of Season 7 during the series finale, as seen on Imgur.

From these pages, YouTube contributor Broken Robot 3000 read from the leaked script.

He disclosed that “someone” died in the final moments of the series. Although the name of that someone wasn’t disclosed, many fans commented that Daya was the one whose life ended. The lovable character changed a lot through the course of her stay in prison. Once an innocent, the earnest woman was last seen hooked on the drugs she was dealing.

To watch the conclusion of Jenji Kohan’s engaging Orange Is The New Black from Lionsgate, hit up Netflix starting July 26.