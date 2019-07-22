Amy Schumer’s Fans Applaud Her For Rocking A Black Swimsuit & Wanting To Be ‘Happy’ Months After Giving Birth

Just months after welcoming her first child to the family, Amy Schumer is trying to be as happy as possible.

As fans of the comedienne know, Schumer is normally an open book on social media, sharing plenty of not-so-glamorous as well as glamorous parts of her life with fans. With almost everything she shares, Amy’s fans give the posts a ton of attention. In her most recent social media share, the 38-year-old poses for a photo with her husband and beloved dog.

In the shot, the Trainwreck star lays down on a large blue paddleboard with her dog, Tati, standing in front of her. Amy is all smiles for the photo, wearing her long locks up in a high ponytail and going makeup-free. The mother of one leaves little to the imagination as she spills out of a tiny black one-piece swimsuit, completing the look with a red pair of water socks.

Just behind her is her husband, Chris Fischer, who can also be seen on top of a paddleboard. It does not appear as though he is having as fun of a time as his counterpart as he lies on the board and puts his hand on his head. In the caption of the image, Amy tells fans that she is trying to be happy as much as possible. Since it went live on her account, it’s earned Schumer plenty of attention with over 210,000 likes in addition to 1,200 comments.

While some of Schumer’s fans commented on the image to let her know that they are huge fans, countless others gushed over her post-baby body. A few others simply chimed in with their choice in emoji.

“Just know you are AMAZING,” one follower commented with a smiley face emoji.

“You are everything Amy… much love much love much love,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Looking hot mamasitas! Whhot! Viva. SUP!” one more chimed in.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Amy gave birth to her first child back in May. The actress made the announcement to fans on social media by sharing a photo of herself, her husband, and baby Gene Attell Fischer together in the hospital shortly after the birth.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Of course, the post earned a lot of attention from Amy’s fans, racking up over 2.5 million likes in addition to 71,000-plus comments. Since the birth of little Gene, Amy has been posting plenty of photos of the tot on social media, and her fans are loving every minute of it.