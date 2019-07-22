‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Reportedly Call It Quits After Two Years Of Dating

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are officially back on the market.

The Riverdale stars, who play an on-screen couple on the hit CW show, have decided to give their off-screen love a rest, Hollywood Life reports. The couple began dating on the set of Riverdale, which debuted in 2017. The actors play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the show.

The breakup comes after the pair were seen at Comic-Con in San Diego this past weekend. While the couple was reportedly together to promote the show with the rest of the cast, they attended separate parties together. A source for HL said that Sprouse was seen attending a party for Entertainment Weekly without Reinhart, was “clearly upset,” and was seemingly in a “bad mood” throughout the night. Sprouse also reportedly told his friends that the couple wasn’t in a good place over the weekend.

A source also shared with E! News that, despite being in the same vicinity while filming the teen drama, Reinhart and Sprouse weren’t living together in the past, which was reportedly another sign that their relationship was over.

“Lili and Cole broke up earlier this summer,” the source said. “The two are not living together this season.”

Reportedly, the now exes have also been “intentionally keeping their distance from the other” before returning back to film Riverdale, which is already in production.

Sprouse and Reinhart first began to spark dating rumors during Riverdale’s first season in 2017. Reinhart was reportedly seen wearing Sprouse’s jacket at the 2017 Entertainment Weekly party at Comic-Con, which led fans to believe that the two were an item. However, both Sprouse and Reinhart were shy about their romance at first but began to open up about it on social media as their relationship flourished.

Fans of the couple reportedly had a clue that the breakup was happening weeks before it was announced on Monday. Reinhart’s mother, Amy, apparently shared and quickly deleted a photo of the Hustlers actress on Instagram on June 30. Through her Instagram Story, the actress’s mother posted a photo of Lili wearing a shirt that read, “I’d be lots [sic] without you,” which sent the couple’s fans into a frenzy. Many fans were reportedly scared on social media that they were ending for good, though there did not seem to be any evidence that the shirt was addressed to Sprouse. Neither Reinhart nor Sprouse has commented on the post.

While Sprouse and Reinhart are reportedly no longer together, fans of the couple can catch them on Riverdale when it returns to The CW this fall.