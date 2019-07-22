‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Sharon Stuns Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 23 brings humiliation for Nick as Adam exposes his misdeeds in court. Plus, Sharon finally confronts Chelsea, and Summer sees what Kyle warned her about in Theo.

Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) charade comes to light, according to She Knows Soaps. Last year, Nick impersonated J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) to terrorize Victor (Eric Braeden) during Victor’s custody suit against Nick for Christian. Ultimately, Nick made Victor look like he was losing his mind, which led to Newman Enterprises losing customers, and Nick scooped them up when he created Dark Horse.

Now, Adam (Mark Grossman) is back from the dead, and he stole Dark Horse out from under Nick with money that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gave him to leave town. Adam also wants custody of his biological son, Christian, so he’s suing Nick. Adam got Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to recuse himself as Nick’s lawyer, and now Nick is representing himself in the hearing. Adam’s lackey, Kevin (Greg Rikaart), uncovered the J.T. mask video of Nick, and he reluctantly sent it to Adam during the trial. Now, the judge has seen Nick’s poor behavior, and Nick’s chances of keeping custody of Christian look like they’re going up in flames.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) returns to the scene of one of her crimes — Crimson Lights. Not surprisingly, Chelsea runs into Sharon (Sharon Case) at the coffee shop. The last time the two women were in Crimson Lights, Chelsea knocked Sharon out by hitting her over the head with a pot, and Chelsea fled the scene leaving Sharon in need of help. When Sharon sees Chelsea, she confronts her about their last moments together, and the two clash. It is an awkward moment for Chelsea as she apologizes, and Sharon surprises her by accepting. However, they both disagree about Adam’s latest moves, and Chelsea wants Sharon to talk some sense into her ex-husband.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) sees a different side of Theo (Tyler Johnson). When Kyle (Michael Mealor) warned Summer about Theo last week, she blew him off. Sure, Theo’s biggest goal seems to be partying, and Summer only has part of her liver, but Summer seems to like living life on the edge. Theo is all about his image and being seen, and Summer does not love it when she sees Theo teaming up with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) for the opening of her new hotel. He even came up with a name — Grand Phoenix.