Bella Thorne Discusses Past Trauma And Reveals Sexuality, ‘I’m Actually A Pansexual’

Bella Thorne discusses her sexuality and past abuse.

In a sit-down interview with Good Morning America, actress Bella Thorne opened up about her sexuality and past traumas, reports The Daily Mail.

The former Disney Channel star previously came out as bisexual in 2016, but now Bella has clarified she is actually pansexual. People who are pansexual are attracted to others, regardless of their gender identity. As stated by Yahoo News, some people in the LGBTQ community feel pansexuality is more inclusive than bisexuality, which is often viewed as being binary. Further, people of Bella’s generation tend to be more sexually fluid. Only 48 percent of Gen Z identify as heterosexual.

“I’m actually a pansexual,” she explained.

The Daily Mail reported the 21-year-old suffered recent heartbreak from her public breakups with Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

The Shake It Up actress has recently begun dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

“It doesn’t really matter what’s going on, over there. If I just like it, I like it!” Bella continued.

According to The Daily Mail, the actress is among numerous celebs who are pansexual, including Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, and Kesha.

During the interview Bella also discussed her past abuse.

The 21-year-old described being bullied due to her dyslexia and her inability to read until much later than her peers. She recalled overcoming her dyslexia by reading scripts.

In addition, she revealed that she suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a person who lived in her family’s home, starting at just six years old. The abuse continued throughout her adolescence. Bella said she believes she suffered from a form of Stockholm syndrome.

“I mean, when you’re raised with someone. And you don’t know that it’s wrong,” she said. “It’s just very, like, an everyday occurrence, like no big deal.”

Bella asserted her traumatic experience is not uncommon. She believes sexual abuse is a largely ignored societal issue.

“This is something that is literally happening at everyone’s doorstep… And still, nothing is ever done about it.. We don’t look at it as a main problem, but it is, because it is shaping our society,” she noted. “It is shaping our girls to be different girls than what they were supposed to be.”

To learn more about Bella’s story, be sure to pick up a copy of her new poetry book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, please callRAINN’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.