Kourtney Kardashian’s Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Eye-Popping Open-Chested & Braless Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian has sent her fans a cheeky update. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories earlier today to showcase a stylish look from designer brand Jacquemus. While the photo seemed out to display the 40-year-old’s modish fashion sense, there’s no denying that it was sending out this mother of three’s cleavage in a somewhat outrageous manner. Of course, it’s always classy with Kourtney, though.

Kourtney’s photo came as a close-up selfie. The Poosh CEO was sending Instagram her fierce chest via a tight knitted dress in slate blues. The ribbed number was hugging Kourtney’s every curve, and a plunging and unbuttoned neckline saw the star braless. With a cute miniature yellow bag hanging around the brunette’s neck though, the update seemed to be throwing in a little fun.

The photo also seemed a reminder of how much Kourtney loves the sunshine. The star’s body appeared fully bathed in natural rays, although how Kourtney was feeling wasn’t clarified – the camera hadn’t taken in her face.

This reality face has been making major headlines this year. April brought fans Kourtney’s first full-blown business venture – the Poosh lifestyle brand is unusual compared to Kourtney’s sisters’ clothing or cosmetic-centric empires, but it seems to have taken off. Its blog-filled website offers topic-wide advice ranging from style to wellness – Kourtney seems heavily involved in every aspect of the company.

The Poosh website comes with a mission statement from its health-conscious founder.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

Elsewhere, Kourtney continues to make headlines for a relationship that ended some years ago – Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick hasn’t been her boyfriend since 2015. The 36-year-old is currently dating model Sofia Richie as he continues to co-parent the three children he shares with Kourtney. The former couple’s efforts to raise their children despite their split is heavily featured on the family’ E! show.

Fans do, however, seem somewhat obsessed by Kourtney and Scott’s interactions. With many feeling that these two belong together, talk about Kourtney and Scott heated up last year when the pair was told they are “soulmates” by a spiritual Balinese healer. The family’s Bali vacation was aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

