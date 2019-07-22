Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Dustin Is Back & Actor Mark Lawson Teases What’s Coming Up With Lulu

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode tease that the character of Dustin will pop up in Port Charles again, seemingly crossing paths with Lulu a second time. Does this mean that this character will be sticking around for a while? Actor Mark Lawson is sharing some teasers about what lies ahead.

Soap fans may recognize Lawson from his time on One Life to Live where he portrayed Brody. He appeared in a recent episode of General Hospital as one of Lulu’s fake blind dates and now he is going to run into Lulu again. There were some sparks there during that initial meeting, and General Hospital spoilers hint that this could be the start of something new.

When Lawson first appeared earlier this month on General Hospital, it had seemed as if this might have been a one-time guest spot. Given the actor’s soap experience, some viewers speculated that he might be back, and it looks like the writers decided not to wait too long to give him additional scenes.

Lawson talked with TV Insider and shared some scoop on the gig. Mark notes that he used to work with Frank Valentini, who is currently the executive producer on General Hospital, back during his OLTL days and the two have stayed in touch.

The actor has tested for some other General Hospital gigs in the past, but it was this character of Dustin that was the right thing at the right time. How much will viewers see of Dustin the handsome teacher going forward? Lawson isn’t revealing much on that front, but it seems clear from his interview that he has been on the GH set at least a handful of times filming so far.

It sounds as if there is some mystery surrounding the persona of Dustin, despite how outgoing and friendly he seemed upon first meeting Lulu.

“I gotta be honest, I like keeping him a bit of a mystery man for now. I do think he’s this lonely guy who has learned how to cover that up by being extroverted. He has to be [outgoing] because he’s a teacher, but there’s a loneliness there. Dustin can be dashing and charming, but, again, there’s some loneliness.”

Lawson isn’t the first OLTL alum to pop up in Port Charles. Bree Williamson, who was on General Hospital as Claudette a while back, played Jessica on the now-defunct soap and was paired with Mark’s Brody. Of course, both Michael Easton (Finn) and Roger Howarth (Franco) spent time on OLTL too.

It sounds as if Lawson has been working on a number of other projects in recent months as well, so it may be too soon to speculate on how long he’ll be sticking around on General Hospital. Spoilers detail that Dustin and Lulu will reconnect during the July 23 show, but she only just got served divorce papers from Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), so it’s not as if she’s going to jump right into a romance with Dustin.

How long will Mark Lawson stick around as Dustin on General Hospital? Spoilers should reveal more about what’s to come soon, and viewers will get their next chance to see him connect with Emme Rylan’s Lulu during Tuesday’s show.