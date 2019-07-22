Chelsea Clinton Welcomes Third Child, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky

The children's book author and former first daughter shared the news in a tweet on Monday.

Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter to announce Monday the birth of her third child, tweeting that the love and gratitude she felt were in abundance.

The 39-year-old is already the mother to Charlotte Clinton Mezvinksy, 4, and Aidan Clinton Mezvinksy, 3. Clinton added that she was excited to introduce the newest addition to the family to his brother and sister.

This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 22, 2019

Clinton’s mother, former first lady, secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee for president Hillary Clinton, took to Twitter to say that she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were “thrilled” by the news of baby Jasper’s birth.

Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled. https://t.co/199K5REg8G — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 22, 2019

The former president and first lady were reportedly looking forward to the birth of their third grandchild, per a US Weekly report.

Chelsea is an only child, and her family called the White House home from 1993 to 2001.

The former first daughter married investor Marc Mezvinsky in 2010, and the couple began having children in 2014, per CNN. Clinton shared the news of her third pregnancy on Twitter in January. Her second child, son Aidan, was born in 2016.

JUST IN: Chelsea Clinton announces birth of her third child https://t.co/PdTBOQuqYw pic.twitter.com/Sl27Sl57JT — The Hill (@thehill) July 22, 2019

Merzvinksy is the son of two former U.S. Congresspeople, per a CNN report. Clinton, Merzvinsky, and their children reside in New York City, per CNN.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” she tweeted exactly six months ago, announcing her third pregnancy. “We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

The mother of three made news earlier this month in supporting U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe after the soccer player wrote an essay explaining why she has been an outspoken critic of the Trump White House, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Clinton received congratulations from some famous friends when she shared the news Monday, including singer John Legend who responded and gave well wishes to the third-time new mother.

Congratulations!!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 22, 2019

Loading...

Author Roxane Gay also shared her congratulations, telling the 39-year-old to enjoy “the baby smell.”

Congrats!!! Enjoy the baby smell. — roxane gay (@rgay) July 22, 2019

Some Twitter users couldn’t stop themselves from using the announcement to make political statements.

“Congratulations. Keep him away from your evil parents and he should be fine,” one user responded on Twitter.

Though other Twitter users, who congratulated Clinton, said that this was not the right occasion for people to air political grievances with the Clinton family.

Clinton is the author of several children’s books, which per People, she wrote in part because becoming a mom in 2014 inspired her to do so.