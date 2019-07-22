Fans Are Worried For Shakira & Compare Her To Steve Irwin As She Holds Stingray In Daring New Instagram Post

Shakira’s latest Instagram share is causing quite a stir among her followers.

As fans know, the singer has an incredibly loyal following on social media, with over 57 million fans on Instagram alone. While the brunette beauty posts everything from dancing videos to stunning photos and other projects that she is working on, she also surprises them with some things that are out of the box as well. Shakira received mixed reviews for the most recent image that was shared with her army of fans.

The singer tags the photo in Balmoral Island, where she appears to be having a blast in the water. In the image, the 42-year-old stands in the middle of a gorgeous blue- and green-colored ocean, wearing her long locks soaking wet and down. The mother of two appears to be rocking a tie-dye tank top as she holds a special little friend in her hands — a stingray. The large stingray is facing Shakira with his tail pointing the other way.

And though the songstress does not appear to be one bit scared in the photo, her fans are really worried for her safety. In just a short time of the post going live, it’s earned the singer a ton of traffic, racking up over 1 million likes in addition to 4,400 comments. While some fans took to the post to let Shakira know she looks stunning, countless others were worried for her safety.

“Dear Shakira, please think about the message you’re sending out with these pictures… it’s not a good one. People will want to have pictures like this too because they idolize you… but these wild animals shouldn’t be approached by just anyone,” one follower wrote on the post.

“This poor creature isn’t in peace and harmony. If he had the sting, HED STING! It’s in his nature to do so when he’s being held captive specifically for tourists pleasure,” another fan commented.

“Amiga be careful I admired this man Steve Irwin who died at 44, after being pierced in the heart by a stingray barb while filming an underwater documentary titled Ocean’s Deadliest. He was a tv personality, conservationist and a lot of fun. Be safe,” another chimed in.

Of course, many of the comments that were sparking concern over the photo were due to the highly-publicized death of the famed Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin. As fans know, Irwin tragically lost his life back in 2006 in Australia when he was filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef. While he was in the water, Steve was struck several times by a stingray in the heart and died shortly after.

The Crocodile Hunter was just 44 years old at the time of his death.