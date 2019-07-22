Nick Jonas Has A Dad Bod And Twitter Is Going Bananas

Nick Jonas is flaunting his new bulked-up physique and Twitter is exploding over his love handles and muscular arms, with many fans calling him “daddy” and saying he has a “dad bod.”

Jonas, who is the third of four brothers in the Jonas family, was always a bit on the thinner side, but always physically fit. Since his marriage to Priyanka Chopra at the end of 2018, he has been enjoying the good life, traveling, enjoying delicious food and drink and readying himself for the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour, which begins in August.

The 26-year-old singer was snapped shirtless and in a pair of white swim trunks on a yacht in Miami over the weekend, celebrating his wife’s birthday, reported Entertainment Tonight. That’s when fans noticed that something appeared to be a bit different with the singer’s looks. Once social media caught wind of the sexy pic, it was game on for admirers of Jonas, who are appreciating his new love handles.

Some fans were thrilled with his new body, while others longed for the singer’s chiseled physique of years’ past when Jonas starred on the mixed martial arts cable show Kingdom. He played Nathaniel “Nate” Kulina, an up-and-coming fighter and a closeted gay man. For that role, Jonas sported washboard abs, and muscular arms and legs in order to be convincing as a martial artist.

Jonas didn’t appear to let anyone or anything get in the way of honoring his wife on her special day, acting playful in the published photos by showering himself off with a hose and playfully shooting water at a person off-camera.

“Priyanka and Nick were adorable as usual,” said someone who witnessed the couple having a grand time on their getaway. “They danced a bunch and had a really great time.”

Priyanka kept her birthday event a friends-and-family affair, including her mother Madhu Chopra, cousins Parineeti Chopra and Divya Jyoti, and Priyanka’s manager. Anjula Acharia.

The sudden interest in Jonas’ new look came after Buzzfeed wrote a list titled “Nick Jonas Is Currently Thicc And Now He Is My Father.”

The topic caught fire and now, it appears that Jonas is even more desirable for his love handles, but his heart and dad bod belong only his wife of six months.

For Priyanka’s birthday, the couple celebrated with a towering cake decorated in red and gold, as well as large sparklers. The birthday girl wore a dazzling red sequined dress with a strategic cut-out along her breasts and a “Birthday Girl” crown upon her head at a local Miami club where the Jonas-Chopra group danced the night away.

Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is also rumored to have signed to star in a film with Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt.