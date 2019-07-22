‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: A New Person Could Change Nick’s Life Forever

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of July 22 bring a new judge to town who could end up ripping Nick’s life apart. Plus, more details of Chelsea’s recent past come to light as new people from her time away begin to trickle into Genoa City.

This week, Joseph C. Phillips brings Judge Sanchez to the canvas, according to SheKnows Soaps. Daytime fans may recognize the actor because Phillips portrayed Justus Ward on General Hospital for nearly a decade, from 1995 t0 2004. Y&R fans may also know Phillips from 2008 when he guest-starred as Agent Jed Paulson. This time he’s in Genoa City as the judge presiding over Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) custody hearing for Christian.

The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap revealed that with Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) help, Adam got his hands on the video of Nick impersonating J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Adam showed the footage to Judge Sanchez at the end of the show, and the judge wondered what on earth Nick was doing tormenting his father, Victor (Eric Braeden). There’s a genuine chance the judge could take Christian from Nick, which would be devastating for the little boy as well as Nick. It sounds like the judge will end up appointing a guardian to care for Christian while he sorts out the legal details of Christian’s custody. Strangely, spoilers show that Sharon (Sharon Case) will end up being asked to take in the boy she raised as Sully for the first year of his life.

Next week, Dynasty actor Gordon Thomson brings the character of Daryl Tulane to Genoa City. Daryl has a connection to Chelsea’s past and her most recent time away. Perhaps he will have some connection to Calvin (John Burke) and his supposedly large estate, which should leave Chelsea a rich woman in her own right.

If somehow, Chelsea finds herself a rich widow (again), then that may explain why Dukes Of Hazzard actress Catherine Bach returns as Chelsea’s con-woman mother, Anita, in the first week of August. Anita and Chelsea have a history of pulling cons together, and while Chelsea attempted to overcome her past behavior, she ran another on her way out of Genoa City last year when she defrauded Fenmore’s and Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

Since Chelsea admitted that Calvin was Anita’s boyfriend first, there could be something unexpected going on with Anita’s upcoming visit. She already called to ask Chelsea about Calvin’s will, which upset the second-time widow. There’s no doubt that Anita will want at least part of whatever Chelsea and Connor stand to inherit from Calvin.