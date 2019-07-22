‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Douglas Tells Thomas He Likes Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will have a new annoyance to deal with. The designer has a lot on his plate, and to add insult to injury, his son will irritate him. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will tell Thomas that he actually likes Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Thomas and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) tied the knot and are now officially husband and wife. Instead of celebrating their newlywed status, Thomas will find that he is frustrated because Hope will reject his advances. She does not want to be intimate with him because she merely married him for Douglas’s sake.

The Forrester heir apparent is also dealing with Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), who wants to tell Hope the truth about Beth. Liam overheard how Thomas threatened Flo and told her to keep their secret till the grave. Liam knows that Thomas does not want Hope to learn the truth and is desperately trying to find out what they are hiding.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will also have to contend with the notion that his own son likes Liam, his arch-enemy. The fact that Douglas enjoys Liam’s company will irk Thomas. Douglas may find that he loves spending time at the cliff house with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam, and the girls. Liam has always been kind to the little boy even though he knows that Thomas uses him to get his way with Hope.

Thomas has proved that he does not always act in his son’s best interest. He exploits the little boy and thinks nothing of using him for his own benefit. Recently, he even spooked the little guy so that Hope would agree to move up the wedding date. Douglas may have picked up on the fact that his father is only interested in him when it suits him.

Other The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Douglas will further annoy Thomas during the week of July 22. The little boy will walk in on Thomas while he is on a call with Flo. Thomas will be irritated and ask him why he did not knock before entering. However, Douglas will tell his father, “I heard you – ‘Beth is alive.'”

How will Thomas handle the fact that his son knows the truth? At least Douglas has Hope in his corner for now.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.