Courteney Cox Stuns Fans With Sexy Instagram Video Wearing Barely-There Black Bikini

Courteney Cox amazes fans with fun, sexy video.

Courteney Cox knows how to keep cool in the summer heat, reports People.

The former Friends star shared reversed footage of gracefully falling backward in her pool on Instagram.

The edited video begins with the ageless beauty effortlessly getting out of the swimming pool. Standing at the edge of the pool, she suddenly dons a sheer black robe. She is then seen being handed a red drink and puts on sunglasses.

In the creative clip, the 55-year-old flaunts her fit physique in a tiny, black string bikini. Her lean legs and toned abs are on full display.

Missy Elliot’s song “Work It” plays in the video, in reference to Courteney flipping and reversing the clip.

Fans were equally floored by Courteney’s editing abilities and fit figure.

“My god you look good!!!!!!!!” a fan wrote.

“You’re so stunning!!!” chimed in another.

“This is the best video I’ve seen,” complimented a commenter.

Courteney’s famous friends also took to the comment section to applaud her post.

“This is great,” commented Busy Philips, Courteney’s former Cougar Town co-star.

“Watched 18 times,” admitted American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson.

“This is epic,” wrote Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco.

“I don’t understand how cool you are,” said Oscar winner Allison Janney.

“Your body is goals!” added Ashley Tisdale.

The Scream star was also seen showing off her amazing assets in celebration of her 55th birthday in June, notes Hollywood Life.

On June 15, Courteney and BFF Jennifer Aniston were photographed in sexy bikinis on the Cabo San Lucas seashore during a fabulous getaway. The 55-year-old wore a black halter bikini top and matching low-rise bottoms. Her enviable derriere and amazing abs made a full appearance.

Jennifer opted for a sporty black top and turquoise bottoms, looking equally as gorgeous.

Loading...

Us Weekly stated Courteney has been in great shape since her Friends days. In a 2017 interview with New Beauty Magazine, she revealed how she’s able to stay so fit.

“I’ve been doing Pilates for years, and in the last year, I’ve started doing electrical stimulation workouts with my trainer, Foued Douma. It builds and strengthens my muscles. I also try to stretch and run once a week and play tennis on Sundays, which I love,” she said.

In the same interview, the mother of one noted she regrets getting facial fillers and has decided to keep her look as natural as possible.

Whatever she’s doing, fans agree she looks absolutely amazing.