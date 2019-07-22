‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finale Tells The Truth But Not The Whole Truth

Big Little Lies has come to a conclusion for Season 2, and probably for good unless the forces are with us and the entire talented team is able to come together once more on HBO. This seems highly unlikely but at least the most recent episode supplied some answers to difficult questions.

Thankfully, the most important aspect of the story had a happy ending. Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) was almost reduced to tears when Celeste (Nicole Kidman) took her to task about her parenting skills while she was under oath. The cruel and always nasty mother-in-law tried playing the put-upon straw, but that ploy didn’t work. The judge could see through her and, after a lot of back and forth, gave Celeste full custody of her boys, as it should be.

So, with that established, the other women — known as the Monterey Five — were able to get on with their own messes.

Jane (Shailene Woodley) has a talk with Ziggy, who pushes his mom to stay with the cute guy from the Monterey Aquarium. Jane takes her boy’s suggestion to heart by going to her workplace and kissing her beau in front of a huge wall of fish. The couple seems quite content. Actually, they seem happy.

Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) hears the final verdict regarding her marriage when Ed (Adam Scott) sits her down to discuss the matter. Although the words that first tumble out of his mouth don’t sound encouraging, in the end he tells his wife they should have a do-over after her tryst with another guy. He suggests a second wedding with the immediate family present. That dilemma ended well for this clueless mother.

As for Renata (Laura Dern)? She finds her empty house not so empty because her dastardly husband has found a way to keep his precious toys while she wasn’t able to keep anything in the bankruptcy that was her fault. After taking one of his trophy baseball bats to his collection of trains and memorabilia, she leaves the room — and presumably his life to start over again with or without a man by her side.

Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) has the most to take on in order to move on in whatever way she can. Her first stop after court is to say goodbye to her dying mother by not killing her (or did she?) but by getting close to her in her hospital bed. After that, the former mean mother has another massive stroke, so Bonnie can take on other matters even though what happened is far from pleasant.

She seems to be determined to deal with every obstacle life has thrown at her, beginning with her unhappy marriage to Nathan (James Tupper). Bonnie lets her conscience guide her as she tells the father of her young girl that she doesn’t love him. She never has loved him.

She apparently also confessed her most dreadful sin because after telling her husband how she feels, Bonnie leaves their house. Does she drown herself as has so often appeared to be the case in lots of flashbacks or flash-forwards, in this case?

No. She meets up with the rest of the Monterey Five, whereupon they head to the police station in a scene viewers have seen throughout Season 2 of Big Little Lies. With that, the season finale and probably the entire series ends, indicating that the authorities will finally find out how Perry was killed and why that happened.

Big Little Lies is no longer on the HBO calendar with new episodes, but this beloved series deserves a do-over, so watch again as Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep get into all kinds of messy situations on HBO.