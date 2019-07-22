Ruby Rose’s Killer Bikini Body Takes Over Instagram: ‘Couldn’t Find A Group Photo Where We All Look Normal’

Ruby Rose is looking as fit as ever. The Orange Is the New Black star comes with as much muscle as she does talent, and the actress’s ripped torso is frequently a talking point for her fans. Ruby took to Instagram to showcase her latest activities and sexy bikini body. Given how fast the 33-year-old’s update has been racking up the likes, it would appear that her knockout swimwear look is gripping the platform.

Earlier today, Ruby updated her account. The brunette posted six photos of a team outing that appeared to include both countryside and water settings. Snaps sent Ruby and her buddies out from sun-drenched rocks in what looked like a green valley near a lake, plus a fair few photos from a boat. While the actress didn’t feature in all of the photographs, she did have the chance to showcase her sizzling body in half of the posted images.

Ruby appeared in a simple black bikini with a scoop neckline and a feminine knotted bow at the bust. The look wasn’t overly girly though as this star is known for her androgynous vibe. The two-piece sent out Ruby’s washboard abs and long legs alongside hints of her cleavage and the tattoos she’s known for rocking.

Ruby’s update had racked up over 69,000 likes in under one hour. With comments to her update disabled though, fans weren’t able to leave comments.

An amusing caption from Ruby suggested that she might consider herself and her friends to be a bit bizarre.

Ruby may still come with her name attached to Orange Is the New Black, but this actress has branched out. Appearances in the movie world have expanded this star’s resume, and fans gearing up for a new appearance from Ruby should keep their eyes peeled for the Batwoman TV series that was announced earlier this year.

Loading...

A shift into the superhero world is now considered a major career jump. Scarlett Johansson started out in rom-com or romantic Woody Allen movies before being snapped up by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Similar has been seen with former Parks and Recreations actor Chris Pratt – the Guardians of the Galaxy face has become a Hollywood megastar since his step up from the sitcom world. Australian actor and fellow MCU member Chris Hemsworth has also experienced a lucrative boost. The Thor face’s days on Australian soap operas are now mostly forgotten.

Fans wishing to see more of Ruby should follow the star’s Instagram – Ruby has 14 million followers.