Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Enviable Curves In Bright Pink Bikini On Instagram

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is back in Los Angeles, but she is still dreaming of those days in the Turks and Caicos with her pals.

Her latest Instagram post paid tribute to one of her besties, Yris Palmer, who was also part of the exclusive group that flew to the Caribbean destination for a lavish girls’ trip organized by Kylie Jenner. Stassie posted a couple of new photos on her page that showed what is at the core of true friendship — and that is being available for your girls when they need to put on their eyelash extensions, regardless of time and place.

The first pic showed the 22-year-old flaunting her insane body in a barely-there bright pink bikini, which struggled to cover her ample assets. She laid on a pool chair with her head resting on Yris’s lap as the latter got to work and helped her perform the beauty procedure. Yris also donned a pink tie-dye bikini, which is from their pal Sofia Richie’s new collaboration with swimwear company, Frankies Bikinis.

The brunette beauty showcased her incredible tan, which she always kept glowing with the help of the new Kylie Skin products that the girls kept promoting on their social media pages during their sun-soaked trip. Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will know that she flew out a group of some of her closest friends to the Turks and Caicos to celebrate the release of her Kylie Skin summer collection, which officially dropped this Monday.

Stassie’s second photo showed the girls in very similar positions, except in a totally different environment. Yris swapped the skimpy bikini for a white Kylie Skin hoodie, while Stassie also opted for a comfy white t-shirt as they chilled on the plane. In what appeared to be more of a surgical moment than a beauty method, the eyelash expert held two tweezers while applying the extensions to the blonde bombshell, who looked like a millennial Sleeping Beauty in the photo.

Stassie thanked her bestie for keeping her “right at all times,” with the sexy post racking up nearly half a million likes and almost 1,000 comments. Yris, who is the CEO of Star Lash Extension, posted the same bikini picture on her own Instagram page, alongside a caption that explained how she built her business based on her passion.

“I went from lashing everyone in my dads apartment to lashing my best friends in beautiful islands. Always grateful for this @star_lashextensions journey and the beautiful people I’ve met along the way. @stassiebaby love you baby,” she wrote.