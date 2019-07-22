Teddi Mellencamp Slams Camille Grammer’s Friendship With Kyle Richards, Says They Don’t Hang Out Off-Camera

Teddi Mellencamp lashed out during the 'RHOBH' reunion.

Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards’ friendship was brought up during the taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, and afterwards, Mellencamp took aim at Camille Grammer.

After Andy Cohen mentioned a tweet in which a fan suggested that Richards was “like a teenager” crushing on Mellencamp and reminded viewers that Grammer had agreed with the fan, and added that their friendship was “creepy,” Mellencamp fired back at Grammer for her harsh comment.

“I just felt that Teddi was up Kyle’s a**, I’m gonna be honest,” Grammer told the group, according to a sneak peek shared by Entertainment Tonight on July 22.

“And asking her to be your bridesmaid when you don’t hang out outside of the show isn’t?” Mellencamp clapped back.

“Well I’ve known her for a very long time,” Grammer explained.

Then, after Mellencamp asked Grammer if she actually spends time with Richards off-camera, Grammer admitted that they hadn’t been very close for the past year since Mellencamp “put [herself] into her life.” Grammer then suggested that Mellencamp had cozied up to Richards after Lisa Vanderpump left the show in an effort to keep herself relevant on the series.

Right away, Richards disagreed and said their friendship has nothing to do with Vanderpump, as Mellencamp pointed out that she and Richards became close friends way before her falling out with Vanderpump.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to the June 5 taping of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, Grammer admitted that while she did say a number of controversial things throughout the show’s ninth season, she was also doing her best to stay honest with her costars.

“Yeah, I’ve said some things this year, but I think I’ve been very honest in what I’ve said and I’ve said it to people’s faces,” she said. “So, I know Teddi’s on me for that but I’ll tell it right to your face. I’m from the east coast. I do not hold back, and that’s who I am. Love it or hate it.”

As fans will recall, Grammer and Mellencamp butted heads throughout Season 9, and at one point, Grammer slammed Mellencamp as an “entitled millennial.” Meanwhile, Mellencamp fired back by accusing Grammer of wearing many different faces, depending upon who she was with at each moment.

To see more of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, don’t miss the second installment of the Season 9 reunion tomorrow night, July 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.