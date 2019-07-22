Draya Michele Heats Up Instagram In Soaking Wet, Hot Pink Bikini

Draya Michelle got the week off to a steamy start after posting a photo in which she wore a neon pink, string bikini that showed of her enviable figure.

In the photo, Draya was sitting poolside drinking a sweaty glass of iced tea. The snap showed Draya from a side view, which gave followers plenty to look at, including a flash of side boob. With wet hair and water drops visible on her skin, the beauty looked stunning soaking up the sun.

Draya was modeling one of the swimsuits from her swimsuit line, Mint Swim, a company she founded in 2011. The company has grown into a success for the entrepreneur, and she has even launched two other fashion brands, Beige and Coco and Fine A** Girls. From apparel to fitness wear, Draya offers it all.

“Every year I keep doing better,” Michele said in an interview with Forbes magazine.

One thing is certain — Draya’s fans did not think she could look much better than she did in the photo she shared on Monday.

“You plus this weather is too much heat in one week Draya slow down,” one fan said.

“Draya.. why are you so fire?” said another.

“The baddest,” one fan pointed out.

“Pretty in Pink,” said another.

While the Basketball Wives LA star looked like a million bucks in the snap, she said in an interview with Refinery 29 that she doesn’t feel the need to be sexy in her photos. She said her followers have essentially watched her grow into who she is on social media.

“It’s important to show people that I am versatile,” she said.

“I can still have the same sex appeal in clothing. I’m not afraid to cover it up. I used to think that if I were fully-clothed that I wouldn’t get likes, or people weren’t going to pay attention to me, but that’s not the case,” she said.

Draya seems to command the same kind of attention regardless of what she is wearing, and her fans love it.

Draya is an inspiration to any and all seeking to make their own path in the world. She reportedly started her business from $12,000 she had saved up. She said she started Mint Swim for the women who want to “feel sexy and enhance all the right curves while staying fashionable,” she said, per Refinery 29.

Fans wanting to keep up with Draya can follow her Instagram account.