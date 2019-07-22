‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Adam Exposes Nick’s Dark Secret In Court

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, July 22 pits brother against brother as Nick and Adam’s custody hearing for Christian begins. Plus, Lauren is suspicious of Michael, and she questions Kevin while Victor gives Nikki some disheartening news.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) took a romantic trip away. They made time for massages and dinner. However, during their vacation, Victor told Nikki that he is tired of living a life filled with forgetfulness. He wants to remember things, so Victor revealed that he is pausing his experimental treatment. Nikki told her husband to keep fighting because she cannot imagine living a life without him. Victor and Nikki made plans to continue seeing the world together.

Meanwhile, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) dropped bad news on Nick (Joshua Morrow). Michael said he needed to recuse himself because of a connection with Judge Sanchez’s (Joseph C. Phillips) wife. Adam (Mark Grossman) was thrilled, and Nick decided to continue with the hearing and represent himself. Nick told Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that he suspected that Adam is behind Michael’s flimsy excuse for stepping down.

When Lauren (Tracey Bregman) heard Michael’s flimsy reason for dumping Nick, she didn’t believe him. After Michael complained about her lack of support, Lauren went to Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and demanded the truth. Lauren is convinced that Michael left Nick to help Kevin. However, Kevin slipped away from his sister-in-law without revealing much. Later, Lauren questioned Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) about Adam, and Phyllis said she thinks that Nick will win custody of Christian.

Once the hearing started, Nick explained all the reasons that he is the only father for Christian. Despite Christian living as Sully with Dylan (Steve Burton) as his father for a year, Nick said he is the only father Christian has ever known. Just when it seemed things were going Nick’s way, Adam received the video that Kevin found from last year. It showed Nick terrorizing Victor by pretending to be J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) in the previous custody trial for Christian.

Michael found Kevin at Society, and he realized that the judge was watching the video of Nick as J.T. Michael wanted Kevin to go home, but Kevin said they were both ensnared in Adam’s web. Kevin said they would be trapped unless they were able to take down Adam somehow. While Michael thought his brother was joking, Kevin revealed he had serious plans to get rid of Adam.