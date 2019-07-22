‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 23: Liam Alerts Wyatt Concerning Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 23 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will turn to someone he trusts in the aftermath of hearing a shocking conversation. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) has always been there for his brother, and they always have each other’s backs. But will he betray his girlfriend for the sake of family?

Liam was devastated when Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) married Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He thought that she would pull out of the wedding at the last minute and see the designer for what he is. However, his heart was broken when Hope went ahead with the wedding. The blonde decided to put Douglas first, and married the little boy’s father even though she was not in love with him.

As much as Hope’s actions surprised him, he was taken aback when heard a rather incriminating conversation between Thomas and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Liam heard Thomas threaten Flo and realized that it was in connection to the baby that she had given up for adoption. Liam’s head will be reeling when he realizes that Thomas has been keeping a secret all along. He will turn to his brother for help as he tries to unravel the mystery, per Highlight Hollywood.

Wyatt will be shocked to learn that his girlfriend is hiding a secret. In fact, B&B fans know that he dumped Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) because she was keeping a secret from him. Ironically, it was also Thomas who had sworn her to silence. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will call Wyatt and tell him that Flo and Thomas are hiding something.

Liam will beg Wyatt to help him find out their secret. He knows that if there is anyone Flo may turn to in her time of need, it will be Wyatt. Liam is desperate to find out the truth because he knows that the secret is dark enough to make Thomas threaten Flo’s life. He also knows that had Hope known the truth, she would not have married Thomas.

Wyatt will be stunned. He thought that he could trust his former high school sweetheart, but it seems as if she is also capable of deceit. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will oblige his brother and question Flo. Wyatt will be shocked when she drops some information that should have remained hidden. Even though Flo will try to cover up her mistake, Wyatt will already know that she has been lying.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.