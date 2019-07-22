Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Reason She Forgave Husband After Sexting Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds reveals why she stayed in her marriage with a cheating husband.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds, 36, opened up about her husband Jim’s infidelity to The Daily Mail.

During her first full interview since her hubby’s sexting scandal made headlines in June, Meghan discussed her determination to save her marriage.

According to the 36-year-old, Jim, a former MLB star, traded explicit pics with a baseball super fan named Jennifer Villegas. Fans were outraged when it was revealed the father of five sent a video pleasuring himself while his wife was in the hospital about to give birth to their twins Hart and Hayes.

Us Weekly reported that the 49-year-old maintains he never had physical contact with Jennifer.

The former St. Louis Cardinal claims the virtual affair was merely a “lapse in judgment.”

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” Meghan told Us Weekly in June.

As stated in The Daily Mail, the mother of three found out about her husband’s tryst the same day that it reached tabloids. A stranger forwarded an article detailing the affair to Meghan. The 36-year-old was shocked and upset.

After taking a shower, Meghan FaceTimed her husband, who was working in New York, to confront him over the rumors. He immediately confirmed the allegations.

“He was extremely emotional, crying and remorseful,” Meghan recalled.

While Jim’s actions were extremely hurtful to Meghan, the fact that the affair was never physical saved their marriage.

“I knew it was just a sexting thing. The pics she sent him were all highly filtered and she had sunglasses on, body parts were altered. It was all very sex-related,” the RHOC alum explained.

The television personality asserted that her husband’s former mistress is a “con artist,” believing she wanted to exploit Jim for money. Meghan explained that Jennifer has allegedly attempted to have affairs with numerous professional athletes. The former reality star stated that Jennifer stalked her husband and lied that they had previously met.

The mom of three confirmed she is taking steps to rebuild her relationship with her husband, specifically for the sake of their son Hart. Hart, 1, has recently been diagnosed with irreversible brain damage caused by minor Periventricular Leukomalacia.

“We’re still married, we’re still together, we’re not separated,” stated Meghan. “We’re in the family home, we’re in the same bed. We’re not having therapy, we’re talking.”

In the interview, Meghan also revealed that her faith and supportive family have helped her maintain strength during these trying times.