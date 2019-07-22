‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Her Low-Cut Top

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko wowed her millions of followers once again — this time by flaunting her ample cleavage in a low-cut black top in a sultry new shot on Instagram. The social media star, who first found fame with her sizzling selfies, currently boasts over 10 million followers.

Anastasiya was dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” due to her incredibly curvy figure. However, though her killer body is the source of her fame today, the brunette beauty admitted to WomenFitness.net that she once thought that her figure made it impossible to be a model.

“To be a model you have to be very tall and thin. I wasn’t tall but I had a good shapes and curves,” Anastasiya explained.

The 24-year-old added that she never considered modeling as a viable career option until she was invited by a famous Russian photographer to have portraits taken.

“Until that moment I didn’t even think about modeling; I just liked taking photos of myself.”

“And after that meeting from time to time I started to receive proposals to participate in free shoot-outs from different photographers in different studios in Moscow. My Instagram account was growing [faster]. Once it reached first one hundred thousands of followers, it was unbelievable,” she added.

The Miami-based model demonstrated once again why her follower count keeps growing with her latest update. Anastasiya sits on a beige sofa while reclining slightly. The pose allows her to showcase her ample bosom, especially as her top features an incredibly low cut. Currently sold at Pretty Little Thing, the top is black, long-sleeved, and boasts a mock sweetheart neckline that then dips nearly down to her waist.

Anastasiya finished the look with long black pants, giving the illusion of a black bodysuit. Her hair is straight, with a deep side part and golden highlights that flatter her tan. Her makeup has a retro vibe, with a heavy winged eyeliner, full brows, and pink lips that echo the style of femme fatales.

The picture was a huge hit with fans, earning over 130,000 likes and 1,640 comments.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a red rose and heart emoji to the sweet message.

“Can I sit next to u?” joked a second.

“Your [sic] so beautiful…u make anything look so good,” concluded a third.

This is not the first time Anastasiya has been connected with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing; she also attended an event for Pretty Little Thing x Hailey Baldwin last November.