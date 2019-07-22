‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Flaunts Killer Curves In Cheeky Floral One-Piece

Haley Kalil is showing off her killer curves on Instagram again, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

The latest skin-baring snap was added to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit stunner’s feed on Monday, July 22, and has quickly gained ample recognition from her 273,000 followers. The gorgeous shot captured the 26-year-old taking in the beautiful scenery from her porch in Tulum, Mexico, using a thick rope swing as a seat, which she noted in the caption was not exactly the most comfortable choice.

Like many of the photos shared to Haley’s Instagram feed, this one saw the babe sporting some seriously skimpy swimwear that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. While she often flaunts her incredible figure in a skimpy two-piece, today the model opted for a sexy floral one-piece from the brand House of CB that left just as much of her bronzed skin exposed. The piece boasted bright pink, green, and red colors that were enough to captivate her audience, and it clung tight to her hourglass silhouette to accentuate her voluptuous assets and slender frame.

The major head-turning detail of the number, however, was its dangerously cheeky design that hardly provided any coverage to her peachy posterior. The insane high-cut left Haley’s booty almost completely bare, as well as her long, toned legs — and her followers certainly did not mind the sight.

It did not appear that any accessories were added to the bombshell’s barely-there ensemble, letting her bodacious bikini body take center stage in the sultry shot. Her signature red tresses were messily strewn around her head, perfectly framing her face that was done up with minimal makeup that made her striking facial features and freckles pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie were quick to show some love for the latest addition to the babe’s Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the snap has already accrued nearly 3,500 likes within less than one hour of going live to the social media platform. Several took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered the beauty with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Haley is a “queen.”

“You’re perfect and wonderful,” commented a third.

This his hardly the first time that Instagram has seen Haley in some skimpy swimwear. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently indulged her followers in another sizzling snap that captured her in a tight, yellow one-piece that left little to the imagination and drove her fans absolutely wild.