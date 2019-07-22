Lisa Vanderpump Laughs On Twitter After ‘RHOBH’ Cast Is Accused Of Being ‘Jealous’ And ‘Embarrassing’ To Watch

Lisa Vanderpump is amused by a fan's suspicions.

Does Lisa Vanderpump believe her co-stars are jealous and obsessing over her amid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ ninth season?

As the three-part reunion special continues to air on Bravo TV, Vanderpump has been active on social media with sharing her thoughts about her co-star’s behavior and antics against her. On July 20, she responded to a fan on Twitter who labeled her former cast mates as “jealous” and “embarrassing” to watch.

“These girls are so jealous of [Lisa Vanderpump] it’s embarrassing to watch,” the fan wrote. “They act like they hate her but she’s all they have to talk about and they can’t even hide their obsessions.”

The fan then pointed out that the crown Vanderpump wore to the opening of her restaurant in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, was worn in honor of the Roman culture, which is at the forefront of Caesar’s Palace, where her latest hotspot is located.

In response to the fan’s comments, Vanderpump replied with four crying-while-laughing emoji, which showed her clear amusement at the fan’s jabs at her former co-stars.

While there wasn’t a whole lot seen of Vanderpump’s time in Las Vegas, she chose to share footage from her restaurant opening online after dissing the network for failing to include the fun evening on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ ninth season.

Midway through production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump quit filming the show with her co-stars and was seen only one time during the later half of the season with her part-time co-star, Camille Grammer. As fans may have seen, Vanderpump maintained contact with Grammer after enduring a falling out with the rest of the cast. However, Vanderpump later seemed to distance herself from Grammer after learning she had spoken badly about her during a group dinner with their co-stars.

Loading...

Over the weekend, as he looked back on Grammer’s comments about his wife’s teeth, Ken Todd took to his Twitter page and slammed her former co-star for taking aim at Vanderpump’s hygiene.

“To now attack her personal hygiene disgusts me, I could put it out here that my wife’s breath is as sweet as she is, as I am the one who kisses her daily I should know,” he wrote, according to TooFab. “I am so angry as it is a vile lie.”

The second installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special airs tomorrow night, July 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.