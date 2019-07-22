Donald Trump Turns Up At New York Couple’s Wedding At His Bedminster Golf Club

'You’re a class act that you came in here,' said one of the attendees.

A New York couple got an unexpected surprise at their wedding when it was “crashed” by none other than Donald Trump himself, CNN reports.

Groom P.J. Mongelli and bride Nicole were celebrating their nuptials at New Jersey’s Bedminster Golf Club, which Donald Trump owns, on Saturday night when the POTUS made an unexpected appearance. Mongelli did admit that he sent “several invitations” to the 45th president, but they went unanswered.

But he did show up, and the shocked crowd chanted “USA! USA!” and “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as Trump hobnobbed with guests and posed for pictures. He also kissed the bride on the cheek and shook the groom’s hand.

“It was a complete and utter surprise,” Mongelli said.

As Yahoo News reports, the bride and groom, as well as most of the guests, are big Trump supporters. One, an unidentified woman, can be heard in one video of the event telling Trump, “You’re a class act that you came in here.”

Similarly, the groom himself described Trump as “such a gentleman.”

“He was aces,” Mongelli said.

Of course, nothing happens these days without photos and videos blowing up on social media. Instagram accounts of the bride, groom, and guests are all filled with pictures and videos of the event. For example, here’s the bride, festooned with Trump regalia, posing with a friend.

And here’s a video of Trump having a good time with the crowd.

It’s not clear if Trump showed up specifically at the request of the bride and groom, or because he just happened to be there at the time, and wanted to say hello to a group renting out one of the facilities he owns.

He’s done it before: as previously reported by The Inquisitr, back in 2018, Trump turned up unexpectedly at a wedding at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Just like he did a year later at the Mongelli wedding, Trump hobnobbed with guests, shook hands, posed for pictures, and got a warm reception from the pro-Trump crowd.

In fact, even before he became president, Trump was known to show up at weddings held at his properties. In fact, in 2017 he showed up unexpectedly at a wedding and even brought another Head of State along. He and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were at Mar-a-Lago when Trump got wind of a wedding taking place there, and the two men arrived at the scene, much to the delight of the crowd.