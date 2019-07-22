Catherine Zeta-Jones Flaunts Cleavage In Selfie With Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is driving Instagram wild with her latest post.

While the actress uses her social media account to promote projects that she is working on as well as fashion spreads from various photo shoots that she takes part in, she also uses it to share family photos. In the most recent image that was posted for her 2.6 million-plus fans, the mother of two poses for a stunning selfie with hubby Michael Douglas.

In the sultry new photo, the Hollywood A-listers look dressed to impress while celebrating their friend Lawrence’s birthday bash in style. For The Great Gatsby-themed shindig, Catherine and Michael both look like they’re straight from the 1920’s. Zeta-Jones appears to be the mastermind behind the photo as she extends her arm and snaps the beautiful photo. The Oscar-winner leaves little to the imagination in a low-plunging black dress that offers generous glimpses of cleavage.

The stunner accessorizes the look with a long and multicolored beaded necklace that dips down into her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her chest. She wears her lengthy dark tresses slicked back along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and red lipstick. Next to her sits the legendary Michael Douglas, who is all-smiles for the photo just like his wife. The actor rocks a white suit jacket with a pink button-up and pink tie.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her highly followed account, it’s earned Zeta-Jones plenty of attention from her fans, with over 123,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments. While many fans commented on the A-list couple, most of Catherine’s fans simply gushed over how amazing she looks.

“Beautiful angels god bless you,” one follower gushed.

“Great photo! Beautiful! Love you both….Have a great week end!,” another wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“This is true love, i think forever,” another fan raved.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the famous pair were spotted in Capri, Italy at Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll’s 60th birthday bash, which had a Great Gatsby theme. The shindig took place at Villa Lysis, and it looked to be a fun-filled and ritzy event. Photos that were published by The Daily Mail show the famous couple walking to the event in style. In the images, Catherine looks nothing short of amazing in an all-black ensemble.

In those images, fans are treated to a full view of Zeta-Jones’ stunning outfit that showed off her svelte figure in the tight fitting, black, halter-neck dress. Plain and simple — Catherine is absolutely gorgeous.