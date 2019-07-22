Fitness Model Ana Cheri Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Barefoot Snap

Ana Cheri got Monday morning off to a titillating start when she shared a photo that revealed plenty of skin.

In a series of photos, Cheri was wearing a skin-revealing coverup that highlighted her enviable figure. The white crocheted ensemble was loosely knitted and played up the beauty’s tan skin. With a long fringe, the coverup gave fans a peek at her legs.

Cheri has definitely shown more skin in other photos, but even so, Monday’s post was sexy and feminine. The model wore her long hair down in waves and arched her back, showing off her perky derrière. Her face was fully made up as she gave the camera a smile while leaning against a barstool with bare feet.

Within minutes of posting, the photo had thousands of likes and had accumulated over 30,000 within 45 minutes of going live. Cheri’s 12.4 million followers definitely loved the shots, and many had to comment on how ravishing the model looked.

In the photo’s caption, the beauty told her followers to guess what kind of drink she ordered. Many did not seem to care to answer the question and simply left heart and fire emoji while others guessed that the beauty asked for water. Others got more creative with their answers.

“Margarita with coconut water,” one fan guessed.

“Fructose with some calcium and enzymes,” said another.

“A vanilla milkshake with whipped cream and a cherry on top,” one follower wrote.

“A tall glass of Me,” quipped another.

Cheri did not immediately say what drink she ordered, but one thing is certain — she knows how to keep her followers wanting more. The fitness model frequently updates her account with a variety of photos and, while her swimsuit shots do get plenty of attention, many of her less provocative shots rake in the likes because Cheri knows how to work the camera.

Cheri also knows how to keep her figure looking its best. She works out hard and often shares some of her favorite exercises on Instagram. From leg exercises to upper body workouts, the social media sensation seems to be committed to whatever it takes to remain fit and strong.

The brunette bombshell owns Cheri Fit, an apparel company that sells athletic wear for men and women. Cheri also sells six-week, eight-week, and 12-week fitness plans for those interested in getting into shape.

Those wanting to keep up with Cheri’s updates can follow her Instagram account.