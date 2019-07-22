Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Mega Cleavage & Insane Gym Abs In Tight Spandex And Sports Bra

Khloe Kardashian is fast proving to be Hollywood’s fitness queen. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has whipped herself into killer shape in recent years – despite a pregnancy that somewhat interrupted Khloe’s gym-honed silhouette, it looks like this mother is pinging back to her pre-baby body. Khloe welcomed daughter True just over a year ago.

Earlier today, Khloe took to her Instagram stories for a quick selfie. The image showed the 35-year-old sitting on a medicine ball amid gym equipment. Khloe’s smartphone had snapped her full-length for a maximum display of her sensational body – with a tight spandex wardrobe of black leggings and a matching sports bra, fans were definitely seeing the mother of one’s rock-hard strength. Khloe’s washboard abs were on display alongside her toned and trim legs – likewise visible were the star’s sculpted shoulders, built biceps, and all-around golden tan.

A sports bra with a plunging neckline is showcasing some cleavage. While the Good American founder had her womanly assets on show, her update did not come as a raunchy one. Khloe appeared relaxed as she cocked her head to the side and made sure to give her denim and athleisurewear line a mention – presumably, Khloe’s outfit was from the popular range.

Followers of Khloe’s social media will know that this Kardashian is a fitness fiend. The blonde’s Instagram stories frequently showcase early morning workouts – these are known to be somewhat of a family deal over on the clan’s hit E! show. Keeping Up With the Kardashians has seen the famous sisters working out in their Calabasas, California homes alongside taking treks in the Los Angeles area.

Khloe appears to have channeled her love of fitness into her Good American brand – while the apparel line started out with jeans, it has since expanded into gym-appropriate athleisurewear. Speaking to Elle about Good American’s launch and her own battles with her weight, Khloe recalled her thoughts on body shape as she grew up.

“It’s so interesting because when I was growing up heroin chic was the really cool thing. And there was Kate Moss. And she was gorgeous, but I was like, ‘I don’t identify with that body.’ I always, weirdly enough, was attracted to the Victoria’s Secret models of the world because they were more voluptuous. It wasn’t even because they were in bras and panties. It was like, ‘Okay, I finally see bodies that are a little more like mine.'”

Fans would likely agree that Khloe looks sensational these days.