‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Responds After A Fan Accuses Kyle Richards Of Trying To ‘Become’ Her

Find out what Lisa Vanderpump said about her co-star 'copying' her.

Lisa Vanderpump recently responded to a fan who accused her former friend, Kyle Richards, of attempting to “become” her.

Nearly a year after the longtime friends endured a massive falling out while filming the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, one of Vanderpump’s loyal fans on Twitter tagged her in a post accusing Richards of copying Vanderpump. She shared a number of images to back up her claim.

In the images, Richards was seen with a big hat and a large engagement ring alongside photos of her closet and yard swing. According to the fan, these photos showed the way in which Richards has emulated the style of the restaurant owner.

After the fan shared the post, another woman said that the wrinkles seen on Richards’ hand in the engagement ring photo were an “LVP staple.” Then, in response to the shade, Vanderpump pointed out that the finger in the photo that featured Richards’ ring was “not [her] finger.”

Vanderpump also added an “lol” in regard to the photos shared.

As fans of the series saw months ago, Vanderpump and Richards ended their relationship at Vanderpump’s home during Season 9 after Richards suggested that Vanderpump was responsible for a Radar Online story that accused Dorit Kemsley of abandoning the chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs last year.

Last month, when she learned that Vanderpump had quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons, Richards shared her thoughts with Entertainment Tonight. She told the outlet that despite their Season 9 hardships, she wishes Vanderpump the best.

Loading...

“I know that she may not feel that, because of everything that’s gone on this season, but I have a lot of respect for Lisa,” Richards said. “I care about her very much. You know, we had a lot of fun together, and I really wish her the best! I think she’s amazing at what she does with her restaurants and bars, so I wish her continued success and health and happiness.”

Richards went on to say that while she and Vanderpump didn’t get along during production on Season 9, she is now doing her best to take the high road and move on from their past issues.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special, which continues airing with part two on Tuesday night, July 23 at 9 p.m.