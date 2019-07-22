‘The Hills’ Audrina Patridge Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Corey Bohan

The 'New Beginnings' star's child custody drama has been playing out behind the scenes of the MTV reality show.

Audrina Patridge has parenting peace-of-mind, at least for now. The Hills: New Beginnings star has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, Corey Bohan. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge granted Audrina’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against Bohan. Bohan must stay at least 100 yards away from the MTV star and their 3-year-old daughter, Kirra, until the next hearing scheduled for later this month.

The move comes two weeks after Audrina called the police for a welfare check after Bohan missed their planned custody hand-off at the Costa Mesa Police Department on July 4, the same day an earthquake struck the Southern California area, according to TMZ.

Patridge regularly meets Bohan at the police station to hand off Kirra, but the BMX rider missed the planned 10 a.m. exchange on the 4th of July and did not respond to Audrina’s frantic calls and texts after the earthquake. Bohan reportedly forgot about the rotating Independence Day clause in the former couple’s custody agreement and thought it was his day to have Kirra, so he ultimately met Audrina to hand off his daughter later that night.

Amid the custody drama, Audrina went on a “staycation” with Kirra, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Audrina posted a slideshow of her local San Clemente getaway as she posed in a bright yellow swimsuit to celebrate a “nice reset.”

Audrina filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 following 10 months of marriage, and was granted full custody of Kirra one month later, according to Entertainment Tonight. The exes’ divorce was finalized last December, but the drama over their daughter continues.

Audrina even addressed her nasty divorce and custody battle on The Hills: New Beginnings reboot. The MTV beauty revealed that it is “hard” being a single mom and that she is still adjusting to being on her own.

The Hills: New Beginnings fans won’t see Audrina’s daughter Kirra on the MTV reboot. While the reality star will talk about her struggles as a single mom, she has opted to keep the cameras away from that part of her life. Audrina previously told Us Weekly that Kirra will not be seen on the reality show at all.

“My daughter’s not on the show, so that part of my life no one will really get to see,” Audrina told the celebrity magazine. “The part of my life that people will get to see is the version of my life this group of friends in L.A. and just how we interact and how we left off. But I do talk about what I’m going through, I just don’t bring the cameras in that side of my life.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.