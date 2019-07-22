Kourtney Kardashian Brutally Blasted Over ‘Disgusting Chemicals’ Candy Video: Fans Outline Apparent Hypocrisy

Kourtney Kardashian is getting some backlash. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently appeared in a teaser video for her family’s E! show, and footage of Kourtney and younger sister Kim didn’t take long to make The Daily Mail’s headlines.

The video showed 40-year-old Kourtney and 38-year-old Kim arguing it out as the sisters were debating all things sugary as they considered “Candyland” for a potential birthday party theme ahead of a joint bash for their daughters. Thirty-five-year-old sister Khloe also appeared in the home-shot footage. Kourtney definitely seemed out to voice her views on natural and holistic living. The Poosh CEO referred to sweet treats as “the biggest number one cause of aging” alongside referring to candy as being filled with “disgusting chemicals.” Her words appeared directed to Kim as the KKW Beauty snacked on some candy.

It looks like The Daily Mail’s viewers weren’t too impressed with Kourtney’s strong-minded opinions. The newspaper’s users have been leaving comments slamming the mother of three, and many seemed to be suggesting that Kourtney might be a hypocrite.

“Why do a candy theme if you want healthy? Kourt is a lot” was the most upvoted response with over 400 users agreeing.

“Yet kourtney feeds her kids ice cream. Mason her eldest is clear proof of that” also proved popular as a response.

Just under 200 users agreed with one comment referring to Kourtney’s youngest son appearing on television.

“Kourtney is so fake and annoying. She literally bribed Reign with candy on The Ellen Show,” they wrote.

Fans would likely agree that Kourtney’s health-conscious philosophies are balanced ones. This mother is known for her gluten-free living, but her kids are allowed treats. Kourtney has been papped grabbing ice cream with her kids alongside choosing pancake restaurant IHOP for her daughter’s birthday celebration, per Delish.

Comments left to the Instagram video also appeared to be slamming the star, though.

“Kourtney is just too much,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t stand Kourtney” was another reply.

Fortunately, not all viewers of the video disagreed with Kourtney. Some appeared to find that this health nut had a valid point. The Daily Mail’s readers seemed especially out to probe the star’s recent activities, though.

“If you want to see what a true absolute hypocrite Kourtney is, check this week’s story at BG. Recently she was spotted boarding a private jet, with a gigantic box of Popeye’s deep fried chicken,” one user wrote.

The Kardashian-Jenners may be known for leading healthy lifestyles, but they are equally renowned for their love of cheat days. The sisters will hit up fast-food joints and ice cream parlors as the above photo sent fans the sisters enjoying frozen treats in Japan.