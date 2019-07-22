You Won’t Believe The Sweet Message Meghan Markle Posted For Prince George’s Birthday

Prince George just turned six years old! His parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, posted a series of sweet snapshots to their Kensington Palace Instagram, all of which showed the young boy outside, laughing and smiling for the camera, in honor of his special day.

While there were many comments from fans and friends with happy wishes for the little man, who looks more and more like his father did at that young age, it was a comment from his aunt, Meghan Markle, that had royal watchers thrilled.

“Happy Birthday,” said Meghan. “Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!”

She also added a cake and a balloon emoji to the post.

The sweet pics were taken while Kate, William, and their family were on a holiday as well as at home in the family’s garden.

Elle Magazine reported that this is the fourth birthday message the couple has shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram this year. Meghan and Harry also wished William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis happy birthdays earlier this year. Elle noted that the couple did not wish Kate a happy birthday on social media because her birthday fell on January 9, prior to when the couple launched their own private Instagram account.

Prince Andrew, the brother of Prince Charles (William’s father), also wished George a happy birthday. He shared a photo of George, Charlotte, Mia Tindall, and Savannah Phillips at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. All were in the wedding party for Andrew’s daughter, who married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Us Weekly reported that Prince George asked for two surprising things for his birthday.

“He loves nature and building things,” a source told Us Weekly of what the young man requested for his birthday. “[He] has asked for a pair of binoculars for birdwatching and an electric kids’ car, which many of his school friends have.”

Loading...

The entertainment news outlet reported that George will also receive homemade cards from his brother and sister. Us Weekly also noted that Kate will allow Charlotte to pick out her own present for her big brother.

The Army in London also posted a birthday message on Twitter in honor of George’s sixth birthday.

The Army In London, including @irish_guards Wolfhound mascot Domhnall, is wishing HRH Prince George a very happy 6th birthday today. Our Soldiers are always on duty, ready to serve! #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/JKrUja4GNL — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) July 22, 2019

The photo shows William holding Louis alongside his other son and daughter. Harper’s Bazaar noted that the Irish wolfhound to Charlotte’s right, Domhnall, is the mascot for the Irish guards.

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born in the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London on July 22, 2013.