Does Shannon Beador Have A New Boyfriend Ahead Of The ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Premiere?

Shannon Beador shared a photo of a mystery man on Instagram.

Shannon Beador has been single for the past several weeks, according to reports, but does she have a new flame in her life ahead of next month’s Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premiere?

On July 21, OK! Magazine shared a report in which they revealed that on Saturday, while celebrating a friend’s birthday, the longtime reality star and mother of three posted a photo of herself cozying up to a handsome mystery man on her Instagram page.

The outlet then revealed that Beador’s mystery man has been seen by her side before. As they explained, he was also seen cuddling up to the “housewife” at one of her BBQ parties in early July.

While Beador has not yet revealed the nature of her relationship with the mystery man, her fans and followers on Instagram have been asking her who he is.

“Your boyfriend is so handsome you two look lovely together,” one person wrote.

“Who’s the hunk?” another asked.

According to the report, Beador was previously involved in a months-long romance with Rick Stanley, the Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales at Comcast Spotlight, but split from him earlier in 2019 after almost a year of dating on the down-low.

Beador and Stanley were initially linked to one another in October 2018 when they were caught enjoying a night out at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR Lounge.

“Shannon really enjoyed Rick’s company. They got along great, but Rick lives in Colorado and she lives in California,” a source explained to Radar Online weeks ago, adding that the couple was “cooling off” at the time.

Although Beador was open to the idea of a long distance relationship, she reportedly felt that dating someone out of state was simply too much to handle at this time. After all, if they were ever to get serious about their relationship, it would be hard navigating two different homes and careers in two different areas.

Radar Online‘s source went on to reveal that because Beador was with her former husband, David Beador, for about two decades, she isn’t ready to settle down quite yet.

Beador and her ex-husband called it quits on their marriage at the end of 2018 after 17 years of marriage and three children — Sophie, Stella, and Adeline — of whom they now share custody.

Beador and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars return to Bravo TV for Season 14 on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m.