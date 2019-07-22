Soaking-Wet ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Stuns With Zero Makeup: ‘First Thing Out Of The Shower’

Kailyn Lowry is continuing to prove that natural beauty is the way to go. The Teen Mom 2 star might doll herself up for the odd photoshoot, but rocking a fresh face is this mother’s trademark. The busy mom of three has taken to her Instagram stories for an update – while Kailyn was out to promote her Pothead haircare line, her snaps seemed to double up as a reminder of just how great she looks without a scrap of makeup.

Kailyn’s Instagram stories came as selfies. The 27-year-old had her smartphone fairly close to her face, although the camera had taken in hints of a buttoned gray shirt. Darkened patches across it seemed a consequence of Kailyn’s post-shower situation – soaking wet hair was falling around the star’s shoulders. Fans were reminded where Kailyn was in her daily routine, although the MTV face’s message seemed more-geared towards what viewers should do after their own wash.

“First thing out of the shower! @potheadhaircare,” Kailyn wrote at the bottom of her selfie.

Proving every inch the perfect brand ambassador, Kailyn made sure to hold up a bottle of her merch. While the hand holding the bottle sent fans manicured nails, it seemed that the glam stopped there. Lowry was nothing short of wowing in her makeup-free state and natural sunlight pouring onto her face accentuated her beauty.

The selfie update showcasing Kailyn’s product was followed by another – here, Kailyn appeared to be showing her humorous edge via rolled eyes and words referring to hot weather.

“Heat got me likeeeeeee.. not doing my hair today lol, ” she wrote.

Loading...

Fans following Kailyn’s social media activity will know that she’s been busy of late. The blonde has just returned from an extended vacation to Hawaii – as The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kailyn admitted to being nothing short of exhausted following a long flight home. The trip made headlines for seeing Kailyn and her three sons enjoying an exotic location, but it proved a major talking point for other reasons – the island getaway was a joint one with Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer. Leah brought along her three girls Adalynn, Aliannah, and Aleeah, while Kailyn’s three boys Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux balanced the girl/boy ratio out.

Kailyn may mostly be known for her reality appearances, but this savvy mother is also making it as an entrepreneur. She is not, however, the only Teen Mom member to have started a business. Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has a clothing line called Things That Matter. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.