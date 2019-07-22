‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Opens Up About ‘Midlife Marriage Crisis’

While Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are doing well in their marriage, last year things weren’t going so great. There was a time when the two took a trial separation period to work on their marriage. The two lived separately during the period. In a preview for the new Teen Mom OG episode shared by the show’s official Twitter account, Catelynn gets candid with her producer and admits that the past 18 months were rough, calling it a “midlife marriage crisis.”

“I can look back on it now and be thankful for it. Cause I was honest with Tyler I said when all that stuff was going on and there was points where I would be like, “I’m just gonna f****** move everything and leave and he’s going to come home to nothing,” Catelynn explained.

While the couple undoubtedly went through a difficult time, the two are now more committed to each other than ever. In fact, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn has been open about how the separation from her husband made her “stronger.”

Not only that, Catelynn has talked about the separation period and been open about how it was “blown out of proportion.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn opened up to E! News about the separation.

“It wasn’t even like that. I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was.”

She revealed that people felt the two would end up getting a divorce since they were going through a separation. The two did not divorce, though, and they welcomed their daughter Vaeda in February.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the young couple found out they were expecting a baby together. Catelynn and Tyler made the difficult decision to place their daughter up for adoption.

The two have been sharing their story on Teen Mom OG for the past decade. Over that time, they have shared their ups and downs with viewers. On New Year’s Day, 2015, Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their daughter, Novalee. Later that year, the couple tied the knot.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Catelynn and Tyler and the rest of their family.