Margaret Josephs Teases ‘RHONJ’ Season 10: It’s ‘The Right Mix Of Spicy, Sweet And Crazy’

Margaret Josephs and her co-stars will soon return to Bravo TV for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and, during a new interview, she opened up about the drama that is to come.

While speaking to Hollywood Life last week, via a report from All About the Real Housewives on July 19, Josephs said that she and her co-stars are going to be bringing a lot of drama and a lot of laughs to the new season of the Bravo TV reality series.

“I think it’s gonna be a great season and a lot of action in all different areas,” she explained.

According to Josephs, she believes each season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey gets better and more exciting because they have a great, unique group that people love to see together.

As fans will recall, Josephs was added to the cast during the eighth season after longtime star Jacqueline Laurita left the series. Also, ahead of Season 8, the guest-starring roles of former cast members Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano came to an end. The series’ newest stars, Jennifer Aydin and Jacqueline Goldschneider, were added to the show for Season 9.

“I think we have the right mix of ladies. You know last season I thought it was fabulous. I think this season you get to see all of us together. Our relationships are stronger,” Josephs said of the cast’s dynamic. “I just feel like we’re just the right mix of spicy, sweet and crazy.”

While Josephs said that not everything was peachy-keen between her and her co-stars throughout filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10, she revealed to Hollywood Life that the fights and tears they endured were very real and authentic. Josephs then hinted that the husbands of the show were involved in at least some of the drama by mentioning the men while chatting about the “deep emotional times” she and her co-stars experienced during filming.

Although some husbands of Real Housewives cast members are only featured in the background of their wives’ shows, the men of New Jersey, at least according to Josephs, are very much involved and bring a lot to the series.

“Our husbands are on the show a lot and they bring a lot to the show. And I think that’s fun also,” she shared.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.