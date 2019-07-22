Tara Reid Is A Total Babe In Super-Low, Tight Jeans & Ab-Flashing Cropped Tee

Tara Reid may be 43-years-old, but this is one star who’s proving that age is just a number. The American Pie actress has taken to Instagram for a reminder of just how stunning she looks (and what a killer body she has).

Earlier today, Tara updated her account. The actress appeared to have been photographed in her home. Cushioned sofas and wall hangings in the background got things off to an aesthetic start, but Tara was taking center stage. The blonde was standing full-frontal as she posed for the camera, and a direct gaze from the blue-eyed beauty proved particularly piercing.

Tara was flaunting her gym-honed body in a casual and summery outfit of denim and contrasting whites. Her cute jeans had been worn low around her trim hips, and the pants were definitely tight enough to be showcasing Tara’s slim thighs and waist. While the New Jersey native’s T-shirt was loose, it wasn’t hiding the flesh. The trendy upper was flashing this blonde’s super-toned abs, alongside a healthy tan. Perma-tanned as Reid may have appeared in former years, today’s look didn’t send out anything excessive. It would appear that this former party girl has toned everything down with age. Tara’s clear complexion appeared fresh and rosy cheeks seemed more reflective of a natural glow and slight blush application than hours in the tanning booth.

Tara has been in the news of late, although headlines haven’t necessarily been about her acting work. Last year, the actress had to defend herself after a concerning interview where she seemed to be slurring, as The Daily Mail reports. As the newspaper chronicles, Tara addressed her fans following her appearance on Australian television with the reassurance that she was in “great health.”

“While it’s unfortunate to see some of the recent negative press following a successful week of promoting and supporting the film, I’m happy to know that my fans continue to stand by me — this is for them!” Tara wrote.

Loading...

Tara’s somewhat worrying appearance last year wouldn’t be the first time this star has had her fans worried. Reid’s weight also made headlines last year after a bikini photo of the actress appeared to show a plummeting weight. As The Mirror reports, fans had expressed concern for Reid’s well-being.

Given Tara’s most recent Instagram update though, it would seem that she’s looking the picture of health. Tara has 212,000 Instagram followers. Her account is followed by high-profile Canadian YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous. Fans wishing to see more of Tara should follow the star’s social media.