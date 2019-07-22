Michael J. D’Biagio Charged With Murder For Allegedly Killing Daughter’s Boyfriend For Getting Her On Drugs

The victim was 17 years old.

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing her daughter’s 17-year-old boyfriend, whom he believed got her “on drugs,” New Castle News reports.

Michael J. D’Biagio, 41, was arraigned on Saturday on charges of criminal homicide in the death of Darren Jevcak.

Authorities say that D’Biagio’s daughter, whose name and age have not been revealed publicly, was dating Jevcak. Over the week leading up to Jevcak’s death, D’Biagio said that his daughter had been sneaking out of the house to buy marijuana and smoke it with Jevcak. D’Biagio also allegedly told authorities that he believed his daughter and Jevcak were using cocaine.

D’Biagio confronted his daughter, and he somehow managed to learn Jevcak’s name and phone number. Police say that on Friday, while his wife and daughter were away, D’Biagio called Jevcak and learned that he was at a pizza place in nearby New Castle, identified by Pittsburgh’s KDKA-TV as Scustie’s Pizza. D’Biagio then allegedly went home, grabbed a gun, and then drove to the New Castle pizza shop where Jevcak was.

A witness told police she saw a man matching D’Biagio’s description wait for Jevcak to come out of the back door of the pizza place, and that the man, allegedly D’Biagio, pointed a gun at the young man and shot him. The witness said that D’Biagio then walked up to the young man and shot him again.

The police report of the incident backs up the witness’s account that Jevcat was shot twice.

“He realized he had shot Jevcak in the arm and Jevcak went down to the ground. D’Biagio said he shot Jevcak (again) so that he could put (him) out of his misery because (he) looked to be in shock,” the report reads.

Further, according to the witness, Scustie’s owner, Joseph Camerot, came outside and witnessed the scene. Meanwhile, according to the witness, D’Biagio had gone back to his car to make a phone call. When police arrived, D’Biagio put his hands in the air and then laid down on the ground.

In a Facebook post, a user claims that Camerot tried to pass off the event to patrons as a power outage. In another Facebook post, someone claiming to be from the Camerot family seemingly admitted that there were “errors in judgment in communication,” and admitted responsibility. “Unfortunately the fact remains that we lost our Darren, and we are stunned and horrified by this event,” the person wrote.