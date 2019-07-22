‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Sizzles During ‘Golden Hour’ As She Flaunts Her Perfect Bikini Body

Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt has built up a sizable fan base thanks to her appearances both in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition magazine as well as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Based on her latest Instagram post, it is easy to see why she has become such a hot commodity.

Sunday evening, Merritt posted a trio of photos to her Instagram page that had her followers drooling. Kelsey was wearing a Revolve bikini and pair of crochet paints as she stood on the beach in the golden sunlight.

The Sports Illustrated model tagged her location as Cuixmala, a luxury resort in the Costa Alegre area of Mexico. As The Inquisitr recently noted, Merritt has been at the resort for a few days now for a Revolve event that has included a handful of other popular models.

In the first photo of Kelsey’s Instagram post, she was flaunting her perfect bikini figure. The crochet pants rested right at her navel, which served to show off her chiseled abs. Merritt’s triangle bikini top showcased a touch of cleavage, and the way she was positioned teased fans with her delicious curves.

Kelsey kept her makeup palette quite simple for this set of shots, and she wore her brunette hair down over her shoulders in beachy waves. In the second photo, Merritt had a big smile on her face as she looked down, and in the third photo, fans got a glimpse of this sexy ensemble from the back.

The photo showing Merritt from the rear gave fans a glimpse of her curvy derriere as the crochet pants hugged her figure. Kelsey’s sculpted backside wowed her followers, and they couldn’t hold back on showing their love.

Loading...

Merritt has 1.4 million fans following her on Instagram, and they made it clear that they were in love with this trio of photos. Within just eight hours of being live on Kelsey’s page, she drew in more than 100,000 likes on these snaps. Hundreds commented as well, and it looks like it was nothing but love for this sultry look.

The Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated model regularly shares sexy shots to her social media pages. The Filipino bombshell always manages to look incredibly sultry even though her bikinis and other outfits aren’t necessarily the most revealing across Instagram.

It doesn’t look as if Kelsey Merritt’s trip to Mexico is over quite yet. That surely means that additional posts showcasing gorgeous, risque looks are on the way, and her fans cannot wait to see what she teases them with next.