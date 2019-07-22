Cardi B Alarms Fans With Allegedly Suicidal Tweet: ‘Wish I Was Dead’

The tweet has since been deleted.

Cardi B’s fans are concerned for the rapper’s mental health after she tweeted an allegedly suicidal message on Sunday morning. The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before it caught the eyes of several followers and news outlets. The tweet came just days after Cardi defended herself on social media against rape accusations.

“Wish I was dead,” the message read, per Hollywood Life.

The tweet quickly disappeared from Cardi’s feed, but it was enough to start a movement among fans. “#WeLoveYouCardi” tweets flooded the social media site as fans poured their love out for the Grammy winner. Many reminded Cardi of her strength and her support system, while others urged her loved ones to check up on her.

“Someone pls check on @ iamcardib mental [SIC]. She goes through a lot that’s unspoken of, cut her some slack. I seen that tweet,” one fan said via Twitter.

“Cardi, the thought of you being sad hurts me so much, because you are the one that i turn to when im sad, you are the one that makes me smile when im going thru s***,” another wrote, adding that the Bardi Gang — the name of Cardi’s fan base — is always here for her.

“Cardi is an incredibly talented woman who deserves the best in the world,” a third fan tweeted.

Unfortunately, there were also some social media users who believed the tweet was nothing more than a stunt for publicity.

“I can’t imagine her genuinely tweeting that,” one skeptical Twitter user wrote.

Others said that they could not feel sympathetic for Cardi given the recent allegations of rape made against her.

Cardi has not commented on her concerning tweet or tweeted anything else relating to suicide since Sunday morning.

The rapper’s message came on the heels of resurfaced rape allegations regarding a video that Cardi recorded in March, in which she admitted to drugging and robbing men when she was a stripper years ago. The clip sparked immediate backlash, and it is still a hot topic on social media.

Cardi responded to social media users calling her a “rapist” on Friday via an Instagram Live video, Perez Hilton reported.

In the clip, she clarified her previous statement. While she did admit to drugging and robbing men — a past that she said she is “not proud of” — the rapper insisted that she “never touched nobody.”

“People tried to dig up something and make it something that I didn’t do,” she said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.