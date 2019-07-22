Chrissy Teigen Just Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son Miles On Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has spent the better part of the summer enjoying life with her two adorable children, Miles and Luna, and sharing photos of them to social media. And there was one photo in particular of Miles that sent Instagram into collective “oohs and aahs” over its extreme cuteness.

The pic, which showed the little boy seated at a table with his feet up, had Teigen commenting on her favorite part of her son, and all babies for that matter — their tiny little feet. Fans were right in line with Teigen’s sentiments about just how adorable Miles is and how much he resembles John Legend, the little boy’s dad and the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model’s husband.

Also posted in the days prior to this photo was a shot of the couple’s daughter, Luna, who was anxiously waiting for her food to arrive in what appeared to be a restaurant. Teigen then shared a sweet and ordinary pic — related to on so many levels by busy mothers everywhere — of Teigen’s mom, Pepper, and her grandchildren in a supermarket.

Parenting two children has been an entirely different ball game for the busy couple, who are stretched with their respective careers and used this summer to take some time off and recharge their batteries as a family of four.

“The biggest difference between one kid and two is finding that balance in between giving that special quiet time to your baby, and then having that rambunctious playtime where you really have to be on your toes,” Teigen said to Good Housekeeping. “A lot of people, including us, overcompensate by wanting to make sure that that first child doesn’t feel neglected. But it’s also necessary because they’re going a different stage, and they need more attention and stimulation.”

Teigen also noted that, just as soon as she thinks she has parenting two children down to a science, something changes and they go through a different phase. While this can be challenging, Teigen also calls it “fun” because of all the imperfections of parenting that make you a good role model for your children. She also noted that, once parents find something that works, of course, it stops working, and they need to change their game plan once again, per Good Housekeeping.

Anyhow if you didn’t watch 30 minutes of it online watch it TOMORROW AT 10PM on @nbc!!!! I am really proud of it and the new friendships and love affairs I made!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

It is Teigen’s down-to-earth personality that has made her a social media favorite. Just earlier this month, she accidentally shared the entire first episode of her new NBC series, Bring the Funny, to Twitter instead of just a clip from the series. She later took the huge gaffe in her stride, telling her followers that she was “fired” and to send “job opportunities” her way.