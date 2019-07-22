‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Says ‘Fantasy Suites Aren’t Used For Sex’ In ‘Men Tell All’ Sneak Peek

She admitted to a hookup in a windmill, but the ABC star says the camera-free time isn't about getting physical.

Hannah Brown has a message for those curious about what goes on behind closed doors in the Fantasy Suites on the ABC dating show. In a sneak peek of Hannah’s Men Tell All sit-down posted by Good Morning America, The Bachelorette star revealed she never intended to publicly discuss her private moments, but that after Luke Parker shamed her for having had sex with another contestant, she fired back and spilled her bedroom business to the world.

In the sneak peek clip, Hannah told Bachelorette host Chris Harrison that Luke was “obsessed” with the idea of having sex in the Fantasy Suite, but in a direct message to her rejected suitor, she let him know that sex is not the only thing that takes place there.

“That wasn’t something that really was everybody’s business to know. You didn’t have one so maybe you don’t know, but Fantasy Suites aren’t used for sex.”

While the Fantasy Suites are touted as camera-free time for the Bachelor/Bachelorette and their final three love interests, anyone who has watched the show regularly knows that sex often takes place during the overnight dates. Hannah herself admitted to having sex—twice!—with suitor Pete Weber during their Fantasy Suite sleepover in a windmill.

Still, Brown also knows the seriousness of Fantasy Suite sex and even drew a line with suitor Tyler Cameron. Hannah made it clear that she didn’t want to get intimate with Tyler during their overnight date, telling him she wanted to concentrate on their emotional connection, not their physical. After a presumably sex-free night, Hannah later tweeted that Tyler was “the most respectful man” that’s ever been with her.

“I highly recommend pillow talk. #TheBachelorette,” Hannah tweeted.

Hannah admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she was afraid of being in the Fantasy Suite with Tyler because she thought he was a “f***boy.”

“I think for a long time with Tyler I thought it was just physical. I put him in a box and was scared of him and thought it was just going to be physical with him…. After our fantasy suite, I was like ‘I cannot let this guy go.'”

While Hannah says Fantasy Suites aren’t for sex, it’s well known that when the coveted overnight date card is handed out for uninterrupted “one-on-one” time, sex is often on the menu. Season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman told The Hollywood Reporter that “most of the time, there’s intimacy involved” in the Fantasy Suite.

“Almost every Bachelor has sex with everyone he goes into the Fantasy Suites with,” Dorfman wrote in an essay for THR.

Bachelorette Season 6 star Ali Fedotowsky told Hollywood Today Live (per Popcrush) that on the ABC franchise, “If you’re not having sex, you’re probably not getting chosen, unless you’re waiting for religious reasons or personal reasons.”

A rare exception was Season 8 Bachelorette Emily Maynard, a single mom who said upfront that she was not having Fantasy Suite overnights with any of her final men. In addition, former Bachelor Sean Lowe, a born-again virgin, also made it clear that he wasn’t going to have sex with any of his final contestants in the Fantasy Suite.

“I wanted to use that night, alone, without any distractions, to really connect with the women,” Lowe wrote in his book For The Right Reasons, per Flare.

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All airs Monday, July 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.