Katy Perry Goes Blonde Bombshell In Bubblegum Latex Dress For Sushi Bite, Fans Can’t Get Over The Hair

Katy Perry is turning heads. The singer has been spotted enjoying a sushi outing in West Hollywood, California, as The Daily Mail reports. A pixie haircut may still be a part of the 34-year-old’s image, but it looks like the “Roar” singer is working hard to ditch it. Katy’s dinner outing threw the paparazzi a blonde bombshell look – fans seem to be loving it.

Katy was photographed channeling somewhat of a Barbie finish from a cute mini dress in pink latexes. The American Idol judge’s number came paired with a matching coat, perspex sandals, and a white bag with gold chain details. The star’s hair also appeared to be embracing all things girly. Katy’s wavy locks were platinum-blonde and worn loose around her shoulders.

As The Daily Mail reports, Katy’s outing did not come as a solo one. While fiancé Orlando Bloom wasn’t spotted, other famous faces were. Katy was joining Victoria’s Secret models Adriana Lima, Shanina Shaik, and Jasmine Tookes. The girls were reported to have tucked into some Japanese food before hitting up a karaoke spot.

Viewers to The Daily Mail‘s photos seem to have been giving Perry the thumbs-up – in particular, regarding her hair.

“Katy looks great with hair” was the most-liked response.

“Amazing what a difference a hairstyle makes. Not many women can pull off super short hair and Katy was one that couldn’t. Looking much better than she has for a while,” another fan wrote.

While this comment appeared to give Perry’s killer bone structure a bit of a bash, it did suggest that Katy was looking great.

One user appeared out to probe whether the blonde locks seen on the singer were real, though.

“Genuine question – is that her own hair? I ask because it seemed like only a couple of weeks ago that it was really short,” they remarked.

Comments left to the newspaper’s images weren’t exclusive to Katy’s hair, though. Fans commented on the models Katy had been spotted with alongside her bubblegum-colored dress. The star’s hair was, however, prominently mentioned.

“Katy looks better long haired and blonde,” one fan wrote.

The pixie look has been rocked by a fair few celebrities. Harry Potter star Emma Watson turned heads when she chopped off her long hair. Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby Rose’s pixie is somewhat of her trademark. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke received high praise for her blonde and bang-swept pixie.

Fans wishing to see more of Katy should follow the singer’s Instagram.