Hawaiian Stunner Jenah Yamamoto Almost Bares It All In The Tiniest Black Thong Swimsuit

Another day, another bikini for Jenah Yamamoto.

As fans of the Hawaiian-born model know, Jenah is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure on social media in a number of sexy bikinis. The Instagram star is known as the “Gypsy One,” and she already boasts a social media following of over 900,000-plus followers. It’s just a matter of time before Jenah hits the 1 million mark, and if she keeps posting sexy photos at the rate she has been in recent weeks, she should hit that figure sooner rather than later.

This past weekend, the model hit up Miami’s famous South Beach following Miami Swim Week. In the sexy new post, the bombshell shares not one but two bikini-clad photos, driving her fans absolutely wild. In the first photo in the set, Yamamoto faced her back toward the camera, looking over her shoulder and striking a pose. The brunette bombshell wore her long, highlighted locks up in a high and messy ponytail, as her pair of oval shades sat on her nose.

Jenah’s toned and tanned derriere took center stage in the image, as she showed it off in a tiny black thong bikini, which also showcased her toned legs, back and arms. Her tatted arms were also on display for fans in the stunning shot. The second photo in the deck showed the beauty facing her backside to the camera once again, and in the caption of the image, the model confessed that she couldn’t decide which photo to share on her feed so she just posted both.

In just a short time of the image going live, it’s already earned Jenah plenty of attention with over 25,o00 likes in addition to 100-plus comments, at the time of this writing. While some fans told her to enjoy her time in Miami, countless others chimed in to gush over her amazing figure.

“Who said you could look this INCREDIBLE woman! Happy Friday boo!” one follower commented on the photo.

“Keep em coming!!” another fan wrote with a flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Breathtaking indeed!! So sexy & hooot!!!” another gushed with a series of flame emoji.

Loading...

As previously mentioned, the model was in Miami all week for the city’s highly-anticipated Swim Week, and during her time there, she has been sharing a ton of photos for fans. As The Inquisitr shared last week, the model looked absolutely stunning as she laid in the bed of her hotel room in a bikini following a long week at work. Unsurprisingly, the photo earned the model a lot of praise from fans with over 17,000 likes.

Fans can stay up to date with all of Jenah’s photos by following her on Instagram.